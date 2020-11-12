Windham Capital Management, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Boston, MA, based Investment company Windham Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD BD IDX FD during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windham Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Windham Capital Management, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $448 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IVV, FLRN, SRLN, IEMG, EWC, EMLC, VNQI,

IVV, FLRN, SRLN, IEMG, EWC, EMLC, VNQI, Added Positions: AGG, IEFA, VEA, VTI, SPSB, BWZ, BNDX, VWO, VSS, VHT, VPU, VDC,

AGG, IEFA, VEA, VTI, SPSB, BWZ, BNDX, VWO, VSS, VHT, VPU, VDC, Reduced Positions: IEF, TLT, SUB, SCHR, BSV, VGK, VUG, VTV, VTIP, MUB,

ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 1,151,259 shares, 30.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 648.90% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 246,027 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.45% ISHARES TRUST (SUB) - 341,711 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.73% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 91,808 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. New Position VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 489,184 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.01%

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $354.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 91,808 shares as of .

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.38 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 380,540 shares as of .

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.15, with an estimated average price of $44.33. The stock is now traded at around $45.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 219,079 shares as of .

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 125,980 shares as of .

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MSCI CANADA ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.9 and $29, with an estimated average price of $27.63. The stock is now traded at around $28.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 56,500 shares as of .

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.25 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $30.89. The stock is now traded at around $31.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,359 shares as of .

Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 648.90%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.31%. The holding were 1,151,259 shares as of .

Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 3986.12%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 245,167 shares as of .

Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 58.01%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 489,184 shares as of .

Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 521,681 shares as of .

Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 34.64%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 84,274 shares as of .

Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 88.76%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $46.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,633 shares as of .