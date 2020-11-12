Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys Match Group Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Leidos Holdings Inc, Ecolab Inc, Visa Inc

Investment company Chesapeake Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Facebook Inc, Globant SA, Lululemon Athletica Inc, sells Leidos Holdings Inc, Ecolab Inc, Visa Inc, Gentex Corp, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chesapeake Wealth Management. As of 2020Q3, Chesapeake Wealth Management owns 188 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MTCH, DXCM, GLOB, RPM, KKR, FDX, COST, TSCO, ZTS,

MTCH, DXCM, GLOB, RPM, KKR, FDX, COST, TSCO, ZTS, Added Positions: AGG, SWKS, LQD, FB, LULU, AAPL, WMT, DG, SNPS, NVDA, BNDX, IWR, CHE, A, PG, BABA, HD, EFA, SCHG, TER, CHTR, MDLZ, ITW, SCHZ, BIO, AMT, DBEF, EA, DRE, XLB, CASY, AZN, BX, AON, FTNT, EEM, IWM, MUB, SCHA, SCHD, NSC, ICE, SCHV, NEE, ANSS, XLI, HES, GLD, ZNGA, XEL, WRB, SHW, LMT, IBM, DOV, CVX, BRK.B, XLE, XLU,

AGG, SWKS, LQD, FB, LULU, AAPL, WMT, DG, SNPS, NVDA, BNDX, IWR, CHE, A, PG, BABA, HD, EFA, SCHG, TER, CHTR, MDLZ, ITW, SCHZ, BIO, AMT, DBEF, EA, DRE, XLB, CASY, AZN, BX, AON, FTNT, EEM, IWM, MUB, SCHA, SCHD, NSC, ICE, SCHV, NEE, ANSS, XLI, HES, GLD, ZNGA, XEL, WRB, SHW, LMT, IBM, DOV, CVX, BRK.B, XLE, XLU, Reduced Positions: ECL, V, MRK, GNTX, MDT, KO, SPY, T, IWV, WEN, FICO, MCD, INTC, SPOT, ALL, GPN, AXP, KMI, WM, UDR, XLV, CSCO, SCHF, AJG, SCHM, PEP, LHX, BURL, DUK, CABO, INTU, IGSB, FISV, IYF, RCII, UNH, XLF, UNP, ACN, NOW, PGR, WING, IGIB, IWB, IWF, ABT, IYJ, MBB, SCHE, XLP, XLY, AMZN, BLK, BA, BMY, CVS, CME, CTAS, CMCSA, DHR, D, ADBE, GD, PNC, TXN, ROP, PFE, JNJ, ORCL, AFL, MKTX, CL, IYW, CHD, PM, CERN, PLD, LNT, PEG, LH,

ECL, V, MRK, GNTX, MDT, KO, SPY, T, IWV, WEN, FICO, MCD, INTC, SPOT, ALL, GPN, AXP, KMI, WM, UDR, XLV, CSCO, SCHF, AJG, SCHM, PEP, LHX, BURL, DUK, CABO, INTU, IGSB, FISV, IYF, RCII, UNH, XLF, UNP, ACN, NOW, PGR, WING, IGIB, IWB, IWF, ABT, IYJ, MBB, SCHE, XLP, XLY, AMZN, BLK, BA, BMY, CVS, CME, CTAS, CMCSA, DHR, D, ADBE, GD, PNC, TXN, ROP, PFE, JNJ, ORCL, AFL, MKTX, CL, IYW, CHD, PM, CERN, PLD, LNT, PEG, LH, Sold Out: LDOS, BCE, BDX, HSY, WFC,

For the details of Chesapeake Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chesapeake+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 153,387 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48% ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 129,552 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,931 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% (MBG) - 312,485 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 237,731 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,618 shares as of .

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in Globant SA. The purchase prices were between $152.49 and $188.57, with an estimated average price of $171.86. The stock is now traded at around $184.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,352 shares as of .

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $382.03 and $451.79, with an estimated average price of $417.45. The stock is now traded at around $336.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,024 shares as of .

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,129 shares as of .

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.11 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $81.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,405 shares as of .

Chesapeake Wealth Management initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $267.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,124 shares as of .

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 106.33%. The purchase prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89. The stock is now traded at around $141.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,666 shares as of .

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 66.89%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,663 shares as of .

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 67.31%. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $329.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,127 shares as of .

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 34.13%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $148.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,948 shares as of .

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 84.78%. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $212.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,544 shares as of .

Chesapeake Wealth Management added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $191.04 and $229.36, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $223.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,673 shares as of .

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $85.04 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $90.4.

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $43.99, with an estimated average price of $42.29.

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49.

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Chesapeake Wealth Management sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $126.75 and $149.59, with an estimated average price of $141.73.