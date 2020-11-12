  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting

November 12, 2020 | About: TSX:ORL +2.55%

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) wishes to announce that all resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions following a poll at the Annual General Meeting held this morning, 13 November 2020.

Details of the votes cast are provided on the following page.

This announcement has been authorised by:

Rick Anthon
Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber
Investor Relations Manager
Orocobre Limited
T: +61 7 3871 3985
M: +61 418 783 701
E: [email protected]
W: www.orocobre.com

Orocobre Limited
2020 Annual General Meeting
Friday, 13 November 2020
Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)		 Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)		 Resolution Result
ResolutionResolution Type ForAgainstProxy's
Discretion		Abstain ForAgainstAbstain* Carried /
Not Carried
3A Re-election of Director - Robert HubbardOrdinary 160,633,7717,916,416248,6291,238,439 168,920,3187,914,8411,238,439 Carried
95.16%4.69%0.15% 95.52%4.48%
3B Re-election of Director - Masaharu KatayamaOrdinary 167,892,890744,841264,4171,135,107 173,508,8323,429,6591,135,107 Carried
99.40%0.44%0.16% 98.06%1.94%
4A Grant of STI Performance Right Shares to CEOOrdinary 164,826,7241,551,987253,7323,404,812 173,116,7991,551,9873,404,812 Carried
98.91%0.93%0.16% 99.11%0.89%
4B Grant of LTI Performance Rights to the CEOOrdinary 167,228,7691,457,609236,3971,114,480 175,501,5091,457,6091,114,480 Carried
99.00%0.86%0.14% 99.18%0.82%
5A Ratify issue of shares issued on 17 April 2020Ordinary 167,407,016453,439254,6901,922,110 175,662,177451,8641,954,014 Carried
99.57%0.27%0.16% 99.74%0.26%
5B Ratify issue of shares issued on 3 September 2020Ordinary 85,090,79351,490,697239,397285,722 93,330,41151,489,372317,626 Carried
62.19%37.63%0.18% 64.45%35.55%
6 Remuneration ReportOrdinary 125,417,98040,339,185256,9493,504,033 133,673,82540,339,1853,535,937 Carried
75.54%24.30%0.16% 76.82%23.18%

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.


ec962c01-e3d5-4470-9152-12bb612a6e6a

