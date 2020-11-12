  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Copel reports adjusted EBITDA of R$1.2 billion in the third quarter

November 12, 2020 | About: BSP:CPLE5 +0% NYSE:ELP -2.35% BSP:CPLE3 -0.89% BSP:CPLE6 -0.35% OTCPK:ELPVY +0%

PR Newswire

CURITIBA, Brazil, Nov. 12, 2020

CURITIBA, Brazil, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (NYSE: ELPVY, ELP / Latibex: XCOP / B3: CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, announces its results for the second quarter of 2020 and would like to invite you all for its conference call on Friday to discuss its results.

In 3Q20, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization reached R$1,134.7 million, 11.1% lower than the R$1,276.7 million reached in 3Q19. This result is basically due to the R$280 million variation in "provisions and reversals" line, due to the increase in litigation provisions and the reversal of impairment of wind assets in 3Q19. Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted EBITDA is R$1,240.2 million, 28.3% higher than that recorded in 3Q19, largely explained by (i) the higher volume of energy sold, due to the energy seasonality estrategy, combined with lower price exposure in Spot Market; (ii) the positive impact of the review and tariff readjustment of the transmission company's concession agreements at Copel GeT; (iii) the tariff readjustment at Copel Dis and the increase in revenue from portion B, and (iv) the resumption of 0.3% growth in the grid market in September, offset by the accumulated reduction of 2.8% in 3Q20.

The complete release is available at the Company's website: ir.copel.com

Conference Call: November 13, 2020 – FRIDAY

English: 10:00 a.m. – Local Time
Dial in number: +1 646 843 6054
Access Code: Copel
(Simultaneous translation into English)

Live webcast at ir.copel.com

Contacts: Investor Relations – COPEL
Phone: (55 41) 3331-4011
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copel-reports-adjusted-ebitda-of-r1-2-billion-in-the-third-quarter-301172519.html

SOURCE Copel


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)