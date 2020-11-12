  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
SABESP Announces 3Q20 Results

November 12, 2020 | About: NYSE:SBS -4.43% BSP:SBSP3 -2.8%

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 12, 2020

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of customers, announces today its third quarter 2020 results.

The Company recorded net income of R$421.6 million in 3Q20, compared to net income of R$1,208.9 million in 3Q19, a decrease of R$787.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$1,513.6 million, a decrease of R$1,495.7 million over the R$3,009.3 million reported in 3Q19.

The complete version of the release is available at the Company's website: www.sabesp.com.br

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 ([email protected])
Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 ([email protected])

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp-announces-3q20-results-301172481.html

SOURCE Sabesp


