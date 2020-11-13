  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Holowesko Partners Ltd. Buys General Dynamics Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Qualcomm Inc, 3M Co, Yum China Holdings Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: GD -1.86% JPM -1.23% QCOM -2.56% YUMC -1.94% JNJ +0.34% GOOGL -0.25% JD +4.27% MMM -1.28% UPS -1.52% SLB -2.32%

Nassau, C5, based Investment company Holowesko Partners Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys General Dynamics Corp, JPMorgan Chase, sells Qualcomm Inc, 3M Co, Yum China Holdings Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holowesko Partners Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Holowesko Partners Ltd. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $595 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Holowesko Partners Ltd.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 229 shares, 12.32% of the total portfolio.
  2. Sealed Air Corp (SEE) - 1,532,000 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43%
  3. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,463,681 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 385,500 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.43%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,609,400 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of .

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 245.40%. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $147.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 56,300 shares as of .

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6.

Reduced: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 64.34%. The sale prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.38%. Holowesko Partners Ltd. still held 324,000 shares as of .

Reduced: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 33.11%. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $52.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.95%. Holowesko Partners Ltd. still held 1,035,000 shares as of .

Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 26.43%. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $148.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.33%. Holowesko Partners Ltd. still held 385,500 shares as of .

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.13%. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1742.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.24%. Holowesko Partners Ltd. still held 19,720 shares as of .

Reduced: JD.com Inc (JD)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. reduced to a holding in JD.com Inc by 65%. The sale prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $86.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Holowesko Partners Ltd. still held 7,000 shares as of .



