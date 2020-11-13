Holowesko Partners Ltd. Buys General Dynamics Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Qualcomm Inc, 3M Co, Yum China Holdings Inc

Nassau, C5, based Investment company Holowesko Partners Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys General Dynamics Corp, JPMorgan Chase, sells Qualcomm Inc, 3M Co, Yum China Holdings Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holowesko Partners Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Holowesko Partners Ltd. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $595 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 229 shares, 12.32% of the total portfolio. Sealed Air Corp (SEE) - 1,532,000 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,463,681 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 385,500 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.43% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,609,400 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%

Holowesko Partners Ltd. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of .

Holowesko Partners Ltd. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 245.40%. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $147.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 56,300 shares as of .

Holowesko Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 64.34%. The sale prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.38%. Holowesko Partners Ltd. still held 324,000 shares as of .

Holowesko Partners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 33.11%. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $52.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.95%. Holowesko Partners Ltd. still held 1,035,000 shares as of .

Holowesko Partners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 26.43%. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $148.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.33%. Holowesko Partners Ltd. still held 385,500 shares as of .

Holowesko Partners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.13%. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1742.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.24%. Holowesko Partners Ltd. still held 19,720 shares as of .

Holowesko Partners Ltd. reduced to a holding in JD.com Inc by 65%. The sale prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $86.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Holowesko Partners Ltd. still held 7,000 shares as of .