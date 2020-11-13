APG Asset Management US Inc. Buys Equinix Inc, Americold Realty Trust, VEREIT Inc, Sells Simon Property Group Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, American Homes 4 Rent

New York, NY, based Investment company APG Asset Management US Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Equinix Inc, Americold Realty Trust, VEREIT Inc, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, sells Simon Property Group Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, CyrusOne Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, APG Asset Management US Inc.. As of 2020Q3, APG Asset Management US Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $12.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RHP, PK, LSI, ROIC,
- Added Positions: EQIX, COLD, VTR, VER, QTS, HST, JBGS, SBRA, INVH, KIM, UE, CUZ, EQR,
- Reduced Positions: SPG, HTA, ARE, PSA, AMH, CONE, EXR, VICI, O, BXP, HLT, KRC, PEAK, FRT, UDR,
- Sold Out: ACC,
For the details of APG Asset Management US Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apg+asset+management+us+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of APG Asset Management US Inc.
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 26,018,500 shares, 21.10% of the total portfolio.
- Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 9,485,000 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 5,439,000 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13%
- Ventas Inc (VTR) - 18,434,063 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.44%
- Equity Residential (EQR) - 14,223,500 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
APG Asset Management US Inc. initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.08 and $11.34, with an estimated average price of $9.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,600,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)
APG Asset Management US Inc. initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $41, with an estimated average price of $35.45. The stock is now traded at around $54.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 975,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Life Storage Inc (LSI)
APG Asset Management US Inc. initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.76 and $111.4, with an estimated average price of $101.7. The stock is now traded at around $114.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 162,500 shares as of .New Purchase: Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)
APG Asset Management US Inc. initiated holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $12.13, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $12.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of .Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 86.93%. The purchase prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97. The stock is now traded at around $760.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 481,100 shares as of .Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 142.15%. The purchase prices were between $35.12 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $37.79. The stock is now traded at around $36.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 7,799,575 shares as of .Added: VEREIT Inc (VER)
APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 122.55%. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 13,075,000 shares as of .Added: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 72.96%. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.56, with an estimated average price of $66.62. The stock is now traded at around $62.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,218,500 shares as of .Added: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)
APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 48.19%. The purchase prices were between $10.19 and $12.06, with an estimated average price of $11.06. The stock is now traded at around $12.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,920,000 shares as of .Added: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)
APG Asset Management US Inc. added to a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $13.57 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $16.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,870,000 shares as of .Sold Out: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)
APG Asset Management US Inc. sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $31.3 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.52.Reduced: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 71.46%. The sale prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68. The stock is now traded at around $69.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. APG Asset Management US Inc. still held 1,170,000 shares as of .
