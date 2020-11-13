Cna Financial Corp Buys AdaptHealth Corp, Keysight Technologies Inc, CME Group Inc, Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Microsoft Corp, Lowe's Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Cna Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys AdaptHealth Corp, Keysight Technologies Inc, CME Group Inc, Western Digital Corp, Cloudflare Inc, sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Microsoft Corp, Lowe's Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Berry Global Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cna Financial Corp. As of 2020Q3, Cna Financial Corp owns 170 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AHCO, KEYS, CME, NET, IIVI, MTSI, PING, LAD, MTH, SMTC, LOVE, FTAC, ADCT,

AHCO, KEYS, CME, NET, IIVI, MTSI, PING, LAD, MTH, SMTC, LOVE, FTAC, ADCT, Added Positions: WDC, EPD, INGR, JPM, CVS, FOXF, IBP, ABBV, TWST, SLAB, JBT, CSCO, SLQT, MANH, QTS, NARI, KTOS, FB, INSM, SF, HLI, ZNTL, BL, BHVN, MKSI, EVBG, BPMC, ALLK, AZEK, ALLO, HCAT, ITT, NOVT, SAIA, SSD, CREE, LEGN, VIR, PTCT, BTAI, DCPH, AAXN, CHRS, AXSM, MDGL, IPHI, STRA, FOUR, ASND, LSCC, LFUS, MRCY, YMAB, TXRH, SMAR, GO, GOSS, SNBR,

WDC, EPD, INGR, JPM, CVS, FOXF, IBP, ABBV, TWST, SLAB, JBT, CSCO, SLQT, MANH, QTS, NARI, KTOS, FB, INSM, SF, HLI, ZNTL, BL, BHVN, MKSI, EVBG, BPMC, ALLK, AZEK, ALLO, HCAT, ITT, NOVT, SAIA, SSD, CREE, LEGN, VIR, PTCT, BTAI, DCPH, AAXN, CHRS, AXSM, MDGL, IPHI, STRA, FOUR, ASND, LSCC, LFUS, MRCY, YMAB, TXRH, SMAR, GO, GOSS, SNBR, Reduced Positions: BERY, PGR, CMCSA, TDOC, LYB, HCA, GOOGL, AZPN, TRUP, IRTC, URI, WIX, BFAM, TTD, NDSN, HQY, TXG, AWI, GTLS, AVLR, GH, SILK, CIEN, DKNG, FIVN, LHCG, ICLR, VRT, RGEN, FRPT, DXCM, FSLY, TREX, SUM, IOVA, KNX, PLMR, FND, FIVE, PRAH, RVNC, ARNA, PACK, PLNT, CHGG, PLAN, TPTX, PEN,

BERY, PGR, CMCSA, TDOC, LYB, HCA, GOOGL, AZPN, TRUP, IRTC, URI, WIX, BFAM, TTD, NDSN, HQY, TXG, AWI, GTLS, AVLR, GH, SILK, CIEN, DKNG, FIVN, LHCG, ICLR, VRT, RGEN, FRPT, DXCM, FSLY, TREX, SUM, IOVA, KNX, PLMR, FND, FIVE, PRAH, RVNC, ARNA, PACK, PLNT, CHGG, PLAN, TPTX, PEN, Sold Out: MPC, MSFT, LOW, SWK, POOL, MPWR, HUBS, DT, EHTH, OSIS, PODD, TCMD, IR, AMK, CSL, BGNE,

For the details of CNA FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cna+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 500,000 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 80,000 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.08% AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) - 350,000 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. New Position Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 125,000 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 25,000 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio.

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $25.33, with an estimated average price of $20.98. The stock is now traded at around $29.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of .

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21. The stock is now traded at around $114.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of .

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $161.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of .

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $64.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $43.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 23,490 shares as of .

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $41.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 26,310 shares as of .

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35. The stock is now traded at around $39.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of .

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $75.03 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $71.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of .

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp by 104.86%. The purchase prices were between $72.1 and $111.37, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $87.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 19,810 shares as of .

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in Installed Building Products Inc by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $67.17 and $101.75, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $95.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,493 shares as of .

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75.

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $135.61 and $166.25, with an estimated average price of $155.49.

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $269.26 and $336.67, with an estimated average price of $308.45.

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $235.55 and $282.85, with an estimated average price of $259.79.