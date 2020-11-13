  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Quantum Capital Management, LLC Buys OceanFirst Financial Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, South Jersey Industries Inc, Veeva Systems Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: OCFC -2.4% SJI -2.11% VEEV +0.55% IYR -1.2%

Investment company Quantum Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys OceanFirst Financial Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, South Jersey Industries Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantum Capital Management, LLC . As of 2020Q3, Quantum Capital Management, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $630 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quantum Capital Management, LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quantum+capital+management%2C+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quantum Capital Management, LLC
  1. NVR Inc (NVR) - 17,127 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
  2. Heico Corp (HEI.A) - 680,519 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
  3. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 570,917 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.8%
  4. D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 670,690 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
  5. First Republic Bank (FRC) - 400,119 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
New Purchase: OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC)

Quantum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $17.41, with an estimated average price of $15.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,434 shares as of .

Sold Out: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI)

Quantum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $18.48 and $24.61, with an estimated average price of $22.41.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Quantum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IYR)

Quantum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $76.71 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.32.



