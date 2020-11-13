Quantum Capital Management, LLC Buys OceanFirst Financial Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, South Jersey Industries Inc, Veeva Systems Inc

Investment company Quantum Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys OceanFirst Financial Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, South Jersey Industries Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantum Capital Management, LLC . As of 2020Q3, Quantum Capital Management, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $630 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



NVR Inc (NVR) - 17,127 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% Heico Corp (HEI.A) - 680,519 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% Copart Inc (CPRT) - 570,917 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.8% D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 670,690 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% First Republic Bank (FRC) - 400,119 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%

Quantum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $17.41, with an estimated average price of $15.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,434 shares as of .

Quantum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $18.48 and $24.61, with an estimated average price of $22.41.

Quantum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31.

Quantum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $76.71 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.32.