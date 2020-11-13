Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc Buys Corning Inc, Pfizer Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Phillips 66

Glastonbury, CT, based Investment company Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Corning Inc, Pfizer Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Nokia Oyj, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Phillips 66, CVS Health Corp, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc owns 330 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FUTU, AZN, CDXS, SQ, BNTX, CHGG, DOCU, HAL, PAG, KODK, ACB, LW,

FUTU, AZN, CDXS, SQ, BNTX, CHGG, DOCU, HAL, PAG, KODK, ACB, LW, Added Positions: GLW, PFE, UPS, NOK, ERIC, JNJ, AAPL, GD, CRWD, SJM, VCYT, TGT, VRTX, LMT, HD, ABBV, PG, PYPL, JPM, URI, TXN, QCOM, MCD, LOW, KO, DHR, ZM, IAU, NEM, DDOG, BMY, LYB, BYND, SILK, ZTS, GWPH, ALKS, GSK, GMAB, EFC, DNP, PAYX,

GLW, PFE, UPS, NOK, ERIC, JNJ, AAPL, GD, CRWD, SJM, VCYT, TGT, VRTX, LMT, HD, ABBV, PG, PYPL, JPM, URI, TXN, QCOM, MCD, LOW, KO, DHR, ZM, IAU, NEM, DDOG, BMY, LYB, BYND, SILK, ZTS, GWPH, ALKS, GSK, GMAB, EFC, DNP, PAYX, Reduced Positions: RTX, CSCO, PSX, CVS, TSLA, CVX, WMT, BRK.B, HRL, NGVT, MSFT, TKR, V, MDLZ, ZYXI, VEEV, AWK, NVDA, AEP, LHX, MA, BABA, COST, ADBE, AMZN, CARR, TRV, OTIS, VZ, LNT, NVS, T, SO, VTI, CMCSA, VIG, GOOG, SPY, HEI, FB, SHOP, TMO, AMT, STZ, MRK, GOOGL, XLP, LLY, DVY, EL, ZTO, WELL, KEY, LAMR, ES, PRU, PLD, WPC, BX, TMST, WAB, SPCE, ALC, DT, GE, RAD, IWM, BEAT,

RTX, CSCO, PSX, CVS, TSLA, CVX, WMT, BRK.B, HRL, NGVT, MSFT, TKR, V, MDLZ, ZYXI, VEEV, AWK, NVDA, AEP, LHX, MA, BABA, COST, ADBE, AMZN, CARR, TRV, OTIS, VZ, LNT, NVS, T, SO, VTI, CMCSA, VIG, GOOG, SPY, HEI, FB, SHOP, TMO, AMT, STZ, MRK, GOOGL, XLP, LLY, DVY, EL, ZTO, WELL, KEY, LAMR, ES, PRU, PLD, WPC, BX, TMST, WAB, SPCE, ALC, DT, GE, RAD, IWM, BEAT, Sold Out: LVGO, VLO, AMAT, IRBT, BOX, VNQ, DAL, AXSM, MRCY, INO, EW, NOC, SGEN, DLN, HTA, DTD, 21P1, BIP, CODI, DHS, VCSH, SYK, SNY, RADA, DTN, MAA, JBL, PGX, ESS, SCHD, CCI, NNN, VGK, XLRE, LNTH, VRTV, FLT, NBIX, GS, EPR, FUN, CCL, COF, BAC,

For the details of MARK SHEPTOFF FINANCIAL PLANNING, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mark+sheptoff+financial+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 205,000 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,663 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 34,528 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 30,275 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 55,743 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $40.3, with an estimated average price of $31.32. The stock is now traded at around $39.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in Codexis Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.21 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $12.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of .

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $53.07 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $56.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of .

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $178.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of .

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $104.17, with an estimated average price of $71.42. The stock is now traded at around $101.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.1 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $73.49. The stock is now traded at around $70.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of .

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in Corning Inc by 921.24%. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 45,956 shares as of .

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 82.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 66,147 shares as of .

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 354.10%. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 6,925 shares as of .

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 15108.33%. The purchase prices were between $3.78 and $5.1, with an estimated average price of $4.5. The stock is now traded at around $3.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 182,500 shares as of .

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 112.99%. The purchase prices were between $9.29 and $12.01, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 83,600 shares as of .

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 27.07%. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $147.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,397 shares as of .

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $70.24 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $77.1.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $18.49.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3.