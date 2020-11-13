  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc Buys Corning Inc, Pfizer Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Phillips 66

November 13, 2020 | About: GLW -2.38% PFE -2.47% UPS -1.52% NOK +0% ERIC +0.17% GD -1.86% FUTU +7.59% CDXS -0.59% AZN -2.03% SQ -2.68% BNTX -7.14% CHGG +1.54%

Glastonbury, CT, based Investment company Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Corning Inc, Pfizer Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Nokia Oyj, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Phillips 66, CVS Health Corp, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc owns 330 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARK SHEPTOFF FINANCIAL PLANNING, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mark+sheptoff+financial+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MARK SHEPTOFF FINANCIAL PLANNING, LLC
  1. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 205,000 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,663 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 34,528 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  4. Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 30,275 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
  5. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 55,743 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $40.3, with an estimated average price of $31.32. The stock is now traded at around $39.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Codexis Inc (CDXS)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in Codexis Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.21 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $12.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $53.07 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $56.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of .

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $178.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of .

New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $104.17, with an estimated average price of $71.42. The stock is now traded at around $101.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.1 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $73.49. The stock is now traded at around $70.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of .

Added: Corning Inc (GLW)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in Corning Inc by 921.24%. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 45,956 shares as of .

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 82.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 66,147 shares as of .

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 354.10%. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 6,925 shares as of .

Added: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 15108.33%. The purchase prices were between $3.78 and $5.1, with an estimated average price of $4.5. The stock is now traded at around $3.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 182,500 shares as of .

Added: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 112.99%. The purchase prices were between $9.29 and $12.01, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 83,600 shares as of .

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 27.07%. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $147.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,397 shares as of .

Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75.

Sold Out: iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $70.24 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $77.1.

Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $18.49.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of MARK SHEPTOFF FINANCIAL PLANNING, LLC. Also check out:

1. MARK SHEPTOFF FINANCIAL PLANNING, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MARK SHEPTOFF FINANCIAL PLANNING, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MARK SHEPTOFF FINANCIAL PLANNING, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MARK SHEPTOFF FINANCIAL PLANNING, LLC keeps buying

