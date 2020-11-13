  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Private Management Group Inc Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Sells Cincinnati Bell Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

November 13, 2020 | About: GILD -0.2% NYCB -0.12% BAM -4.48% EQC -1.82% VLO -5.04% SEB -0.48% VSEC -3.02% SPY -0.97% ADMP -0.93% CBBPB.PFD +0%

Irvine, CA, based Investment company Private Management Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Gilead Sciences Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Equity Commonwealth, Valero Energy Corp, sells Cincinnati Bell Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, CNO Financial Group Inc, NN Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Management Group Inc. As of 2020Q3, Private Management Group Inc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 268,659 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
  2. Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 2,019,198 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
  3. Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) - 741,860 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.35%
  4. DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 589,418 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
  5. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 1,259,444 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
New Purchase: VSE Corp (VSEC)

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in VSE Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $31.89, with an estimated average price of $29.54. The stock is now traded at around $31.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,119 shares as of .

New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $353.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 605 shares as of .

New Purchase: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP)

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.52 and $1.45, with an estimated average price of $0.84. The stock is now traded at around $0.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of .

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 132.76%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 369,013 shares as of .

Added: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 116.41%. The purchase prices were between $8.2 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,298,185 shares as of .

Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $31.76 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 705,036 shares as of .

Added: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in Equity Commonwealth by 46.90%. The purchase prices were between $26.63 and $32.68, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 455,785 shares as of .

Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 30.76%. The purchase prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $47.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 412,386 shares as of .

Added: Seaboard Corp (SEB)

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in Seaboard Corp by 58.20%. The purchase prices were between $2658.46 and $2976.33, with an estimated average price of $2839.67. The stock is now traded at around $3358.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,403 shares as of .

Sold Out: Cincinnati Bell Inc (CBBPB.PFD)

Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Cincinnati Bell Inc. The sale prices were between $46.37 and $49.2, with an estimated average price of $47.96.



