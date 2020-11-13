Smith, Moore & Co. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ARK ETF TR, Sells VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Clayton, MO, based Investment company Smith, Moore & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ARK ETF TR, Procter & Gamble Co, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, sells VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Microsoft Corp, Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith, Moore & Co.. As of 2020Q3, Smith, Moore & Co. owns 303 stocks with a total value of $464 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QQQ, ARKK, PBW, SPLG, ARKG, BKH, FAF, BX, FNF, LEG, SPMD, VLO, SWKS, SPLV, TRV, DOCU, SBUX, ABC, SLB, XBI, MOAT, JNK, FPX, CSQ, VOD, UAMY,

VSMV, USMV, EFAV, XMLV, IJR, MTUM, BA, BIL, GOOGL, AAPL, SCHH, XOM, VZ, HDV, IVE, IWF, AMZN, IJH, AMGN, RWR, CAT, DIS, UNP, VWO, VIG, VEA, V, GD, EFA, BDX, FVD, WELL, IWC, DUK, VBK, VIGI, CNI, DIM, DLS, DGS, WFC, AGG, GOOG, GDV, ANTM, XLF, EVRG, FAX, NUV, NOM, VCIT, PPT, SPSB, SPHD, CMCSA, SCHB, DLR, FEI, IWR, GPN, SMBC, KSU, NOC, QCOM, Sold Out: MSFT, PTNQ, ELR, DOW, ESE, EMM, XSLV, GNTX, CI, BLK, FEN, EPD, XLE, CRM, FMN, HYS, AMLP, RDS.B, FISV, CSX, FPL, ET,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 183,468 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 57,814 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY) - 55,623 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,079 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 250,299 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.82%

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $288.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 9,591 shares as of .

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $98.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,775 shares as of .

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.95 and $60.78, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $74.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,617 shares as of .

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,721 shares as of .

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,788 shares as of .

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in Black Hills Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.42 and $61.9, with an estimated average price of $57.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,976 shares as of .

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 51.88%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $190.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 32,955 shares as of .

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 37.53%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 26,115 shares as of .

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $201.95, with an estimated average price of $189.81. The stock is now traded at around $209.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,717 shares as of .

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $148.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,212 shares as of .

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 113.72%. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $149.79, with an estimated average price of $141.58. The stock is now traded at around $161.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,339 shares as of .

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Spire Inc by 175.28%. The purchase prices were between $51.52 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $59.72. The stock is now traded at around $60.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,075 shares as of .

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Pacer Trendpilot 100. The sale prices were between $43.18 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $46.79.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in ESCO Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $78.5 and $93.34, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.