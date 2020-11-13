  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Smith, Moore & Co. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ARK ETF TR, Sells VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

November 13, 2020 | About: VO -1.21% PG +0.06% ITW -1.89% JNJ +0.34% AWK -1.8% SR -4.45% QQQ -0.47% ARKK +0.16% PBW -0.71% SPLG -0.95% ARKG +0.25% BKH -3.35% MS -1.4%

Clayton, MO, based Investment company Smith, Moore & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ARK ETF TR, Procter & Gamble Co, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, sells VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Microsoft Corp, Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith, Moore & Co.. As of 2020Q3, Smith, Moore & Co. owns 303 stocks with a total value of $464 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SMITH, MOORE & CO.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith%2C+moore+%26+co./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SMITH, MOORE & CO.
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 183,468 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 57,814 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  3. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY) - 55,623 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,079 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 250,299 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.82%
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $288.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 9,591 shares as of .

New Purchase: ARK ETF TR (ARKK)

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $98.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,775 shares as of .

New Purchase: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.95 and $60.78, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $74.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,617 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,721 shares as of .

New Purchase: ARK ETF TR (ARKG)

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,788 shares as of .

New Purchase: Black Hills Corp (BKH)

Smith, Moore & Co. initiated holding in Black Hills Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.42 and $61.9, with an estimated average price of $57.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,976 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO)

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 51.88%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $190.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 32,955 shares as of .

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 37.53%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 26,115 shares as of .

Added: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $201.95, with an estimated average price of $189.81. The stock is now traded at around $209.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,717 shares as of .

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $148.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,212 shares as of .

Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 113.72%. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $149.79, with an estimated average price of $141.58. The stock is now traded at around $161.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,339 shares as of .

Added: Spire Inc (SR)

Smith, Moore & Co. added to a holding in Spire Inc by 175.28%. The purchase prices were between $51.52 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $59.72. The stock is now traded at around $60.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,075 shares as of .

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Sold Out: Pacer Trendpilot 100 (PTNQ)

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Pacer Trendpilot 100. The sale prices were between $43.18 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $46.79.

Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Sold Out: ESCO Technologies Inc (ESE)

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in ESCO Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $78.5 and $93.34, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Sold Out: SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet (EMM)

Smith, Moore & Co. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of SMITH, MOORE & CO.. Also check out:

1. SMITH, MOORE & CO.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SMITH, MOORE & CO.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SMITH, MOORE & CO.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SMITH, MOORE & CO. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)