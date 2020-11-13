Financial Advisory Group Buys ISHARES TRUST, Tesla Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Chevron Corp, iShares MBS ETF

Houston, TX, based Investment company Financial Advisory Group (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Tesla Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Carrier Global Corp, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Chevron Corp, iShares MBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisory Group. As of 2020Q3, Financial Advisory Group owns 65 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, CARR, MTUM, IWB, ARKG, IAU, SBUX,

TSLA, CARR, MTUM, IWB, ARKG, IAU, SBUX, Added Positions: DBEF, IJH, AAPL, HEFA, BRMK, VUG, ARKK, GOOG, GOOGL, BSCL,

DBEF, IJH, AAPL, HEFA, BRMK, VUG, ARKK, GOOG, GOOGL, BSCL, Reduced Positions: SPY, VOO, MDY, DIA, SCHV, VV, MBB, MSFT, SCHE, SCHM, JNJ, BSCK, BRK.B, AMZN, PG, MMM, XOM, BA, BXS, PEP, SDY, GLD, MCD, ABT,

SPY, VOO, MDY, DIA, SCHV, VV, MBB, MSFT, SCHE, SCHM, JNJ, BSCK, BRK.B, AMZN, PG, MMM, XOM, BA, BXS, PEP, SDY, GLD, MCD, ABT, Sold Out: CVX,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 173,403 shares, 20.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.94% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 171,973 shares, 19.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.08% SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA) - 91,241 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82% DBX ETF TRUST (DBEF) - 771,893 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.72% SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY) - 57,158 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.27%

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $411.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,197 shares as of .

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $37.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,937 shares as of .

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $150.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of .

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $197.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,362 shares as of .

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,570 shares as of .

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,320 shares as of .

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $206.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 90,395 shares as of .

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 3526.93%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $27.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,430 shares as of .

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc by 61.84%. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 63,400 shares as of .

Financial Advisory Group sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.