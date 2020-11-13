  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Financial Advisory Group Buys ISHARES TRUST, Tesla Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Chevron Corp, iShares MBS ETF

November 13, 2020 | About: IJH -1.77% HEFA -1.48% BRMK -2.06% TSLA -1.29% CARR -0.26% MTUM -0.27% IWB -0.94% ARKG +0.25% IAU +0.68% CVX -2.17%

Houston, TX, based Investment company Financial Advisory Group (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Tesla Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Carrier Global Corp, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Chevron Corp, iShares MBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisory Group. As of 2020Q3, Financial Advisory Group owns 65 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Advisory Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advisory+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Advisory Group
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 173,403 shares, 20.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.94%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 171,973 shares, 19.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.08%
  3. SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA) - 91,241 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82%
  4. DBX ETF TRUST (DBEF) - 771,893 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.72%
  5. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY) - 57,158 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.27%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $411.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,197 shares as of .

New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $37.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,937 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (MTUM)

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $150.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWB)

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $197.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,362 shares as of .

New Purchase: ARK ETF TR (ARKG)

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,570 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU)

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,320 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJH)

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $206.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 90,395 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (HEFA)

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 3526.93%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $27.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,430 shares as of .

Added: Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (BRMK)

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc by 61.84%. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 63,400 shares as of .

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Financial Advisory Group sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Advisory Group. Also check out:

1. Financial Advisory Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Advisory Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Advisory Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Advisory Group keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)