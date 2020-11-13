American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Buys DBX ETF TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co (Current Portfolio) buys DBX ETF TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co. As of 2020Q3, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owns 6 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VOO, LQD,

VOO, LQD, Added Positions: HYLB,

HYLB, Reduced Positions: IWP,

DBX ETF TRUST (HYLB) - 23,464,196 shares, 71.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.66% ISHARES TRUST (IWP) - 1,388,608 shares, 15.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 314,723 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 237,261 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 173,137 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. New Position

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $324.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 237,261 shares as of .

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 173,137 shares as of .

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co added to a holding in DBX ETF TRUST by 25.66%. The purchase prices were between $46.67 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.67%. The holding were 23,464,196 shares as of .