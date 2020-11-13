  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Buys DBX ETF TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST

November 13, 2020 | About: HYLB -0.69% VOO -0.92% LQD +0.4%

Investment company American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co (Current Portfolio) buys DBX ETF TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co. As of 2020Q3, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owns 6 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: VOO, LQD,
  • Added Positions: HYLB,
  • Reduced Positions: IWP,

For the details of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+family+insurance+mutual+holding+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co
  1. DBX ETF TRUST (HYLB) - 23,464,196 shares, 71.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.66%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWP) - 1,388,608 shares, 15.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 314,723 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio.
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 237,261 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 173,137 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $324.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 237,261 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 173,137 shares as of .

Added: DBX ETF TRUST (HYLB)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co added to a holding in DBX ETF TRUST by 25.66%. The purchase prices were between $46.67 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.67%. The holding were 23,464,196 shares as of .



