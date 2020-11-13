Bowie Capital Management, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Fiserv Inc, HDFC Bank, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Brown-Forman Corp, Wells Fargo

Investment company Bowie Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Fiserv Inc, HDFC Bank, Intuit Inc, Autodesk Inc, sells PepsiCo Inc, Brown-Forman Corp, Wells Fargo, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bowie Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Bowie Capital Management, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $627 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ADSK, ASML, NOW, AMZN, AGG,
- Added Positions: MSFT, FISV, HDB, INTU, FB, UNH, PYPL, LQD, V,
- Reduced Positions: BF.B, AAPL, EL, NKE, GOOGL, AON, VRSK, MSCI, ORLY, JPM,
- Sold Out: PEP, WFC,
For the details of Bowie Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bowie+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Aon PLC (AON) - 176,000 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 163,400 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.04%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 272,000 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.72%
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 111,000 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio.
Bowie Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $245.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68. The stock is now traded at around $412.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $509.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3110.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 600 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,460 shares as of .Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.04%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 163,400 shares as of .Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 36.45%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $105.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 292,000 shares as of .Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 65.45%. The purchase prices were between $45.76 and $52.05, with an estimated average price of $48.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 316,000 shares as of .Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 69.57%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $349.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of .Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $189.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Bowie Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bowie Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
