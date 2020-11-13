Shilanski & Associates, Inc. Buys VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells BP PLC, ONEOK Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Shilanski & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Trex Co Inc, sells BP PLC, ONEOK Inc, Amazon.com Inc, CACI International Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shilanski & Associates, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Shilanski & Associates, Inc. owns 88 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 104,719 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 19,758 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 105,192 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 61,743 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 81,421 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.79%

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $40.31 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $47.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 58,496 shares as of .

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $124 and $134.49, with an estimated average price of $129.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 12,580 shares as of .

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $265.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of .

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.37 and $77.84, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $69.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 11,598 shares as of .

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $168.36 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $187.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 4,547 shares as of .

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97. The stock is now traded at around $218.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,983 shares as of .

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 68,659 shares as of .

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Target Corp by 32.04%. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $159.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 19,089 shares as of .

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $194.41 and $240.34, with an estimated average price of $216.32.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $290.86 and $336.82, with an estimated average price of $315.26.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Galapagos NV. The sale prices were between $122.47 and $213.56, with an estimated average price of $166.57.