Resource Planning Group Buys ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS

November 13, 2020 | About: BSV +0.05% BLV +1.01% BIV +0.4% VMBS +0.06% SPDW -1.48% AMZN -0.86% OEF -0.88% QQQ -0.47% DGRO -1.3% SDY -1.89% VYM -1.48% BR -2.2%

Investment company Resource Planning Group (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, VANGUARD INTL EQUI during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resource Planning Group. As of 2020Q3, Resource Planning Group owns 56 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Resource Planning Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resource+planning+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Resource Planning Group
  1. ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 218,767 shares, 21.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50%
  2. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 158,483 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
  3. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHP) - 137,872 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 53,101 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%
  5. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 184,760 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.52%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (OEF)

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $143.5 and $167.97, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $162.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 6,441 shares as of .

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $288.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,017 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (DGRO)

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 14,281 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SDY)

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $98.33, with an estimated average price of $94.3. The stock is now traded at around $101.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,313 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM)

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $86.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,037 shares as of .

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Resource Planning Group initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $224.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 976 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 32.77%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,639 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BLV)

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 59.34%. The purchase prices were between $110.45 and $116.68, with an estimated average price of $113.06. The stock is now traded at around $111.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,527 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV)

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 50.22%. The purchase prices were between $92.42 and $93.88, with an estimated average price of $93.16. The stock is now traded at around $93.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,750 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 39.08%. The purchase prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,600 shares as of .

Added: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW)

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 34.90%. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,513 shares as of .

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Resource Planning Group added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.53%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3110.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 124 shares as of .

Sold Out: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPEM)

Resource Planning Group sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $33.84 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.47.



