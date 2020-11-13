Baldrige Asset Management LLC Buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, iShares Convertible Bond, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells UFP Industries Inc, Alphabet Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp

Investment company Baldrige Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, iShares Convertible Bond, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, sells UFP Industries Inc, Alphabet Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baldrige Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Baldrige Asset Management LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 177,229 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 22,525 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,122 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 43,966 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBR) - 63,613 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.61%

Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Convertible Bond. The purchase prices were between $71.6 and $84.37, with an estimated average price of $77.94. The stock is now traded at around $85.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 13,330 shares as of .

Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 28,569 shares as of .

Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,094 shares as of .

Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $43.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,953 shares as of .

Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 327.91%. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $265.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 13,539 shares as of .

Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL by 38.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 39,840 shares as of .

Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 180.90%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 49,609 shares as of .

Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP by 86.07%. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.26. The stock is now traded at around $58.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,580 shares as of .

Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 44.49%. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,309 shares as of .

Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 59.29%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,813 shares as of .

Baldrige Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in UFP Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $47.03 and $63.63, with an estimated average price of $56.29.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7.