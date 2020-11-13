Skba Capital Management Llc Buys Rio Tinto PLC, United Parcel Service Inc, First American Financial Corp, Sells Valero Energy Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, BOK Financial Corp

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Skba Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Rio Tinto PLC, United Parcel Service Inc, First American Financial Corp, Ingredion Inc, Merck Inc, sells Valero Energy Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, BOK Financial Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Skba Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Skba Capital Management Llc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $501 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RIO, UPS, FAF, INGR, MRK, OGE, CB, BRK.B, PFE, RSG,

RIO, UPS, FAF, INGR, MRK, OGE, CB, BRK.B, PFE, RSG, Added Positions: PSX, NTAP, VICI, WRK, KMI, PB, RTX, DIS,

PSX, NTAP, VICI, WRK, KMI, PB, RTX, DIS, Reduced Positions: VLO, ETN, CMI, C, CSCO, TGT, CVS, WMT, INTC, WY, EQNR, LEA, CMCSA, ABBV, VZ, AIG, AMGN, MET, UNP, COP, AMP, CTVA, NTR, GILD, TAP, AZN, VER, MDT, TEL, PEP, ATCO, CVX, GPC, KTB, PHG, KMB, MS, CAH, TXN, MDLZ, PH, NTRS, MMM, REGN, JPM, APTV, PKG,

VLO, ETN, CMI, C, CSCO, TGT, CVS, WMT, INTC, WY, EQNR, LEA, CMCSA, ABBV, VZ, AIG, AMGN, MET, UNP, COP, AMP, CTVA, NTR, GILD, TAP, AZN, VER, MDT, TEL, PEP, ATCO, CVX, GPC, KTB, PHG, KMB, MS, CAH, TXN, MDLZ, PH, NTRS, MMM, REGN, JPM, APTV, PKG, Sold Out: D, BOKF, MSFT, DFS, BAC, EXC, DISCK,

For the details of SKBA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/skba+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 298,380 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.1% Target Corp (TGT) - 112,430 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.4% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 357,160 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.66% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 185,878 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.11% Cummins Inc (CMI) - 74,170 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.17%

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 162,350 shares as of .

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 44,470 shares as of .

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in First American Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $47.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 143,700 shares as of .

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.03 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $71.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 65,100 shares as of .

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $79.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 58,600 shares as of .

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.69 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.46. The stock is now traded at around $32.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 152,310 shares as of .

Skba Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 62.03%. The purchase prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 161,160 shares as of .

Skba Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $135.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,590 shares as of .

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62.

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BOK Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $62.15, with an estimated average price of $55.02.

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39.

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9.

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18.