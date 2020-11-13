Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Lennar Corp, Sells Darden Restaurants Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Roper Technologies Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Lennar Corp, Vulcan Materials Co, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, sells Darden Restaurants Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owns 145 stocks with a total value of $922 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMZN, LEN, VMC, MLM, AME, AAPL, SNOW, AZPN, CAT, NTR, DOCU, PG, PYPL, AMH, ZM, TFII, TAC, INTU, GOOS, DIS, WING, SHW, ECL, DOOO, PZZA, DG, SBUX, RIO, CL, CHD, OVV, PNR, HEI.A, MCD, HAL, INFO, BLL, DE, MUSA, LAD, KMX, EQT, AEO, GLD, XEL, ADP, WPF.U, CCC, LNG, DTE, GPS, USFD, HFC, PEG, SCI, HASI, BERY, SWK, VRSK, UNP, SPB, NXST, CZR, MAT, TPIC, STKL, ROIC, DKNG, BBY,

SUI, ELS, CHTR, NVR, TRI, BKI, SBAC, FUN, MAG, CP, LOW, RY, COST, CNQ, AQUA, TMUS, CHWY, HES, AEM, CVE, COLD, AVTR, CXO, AWK, BFAM, WCN, XEC, SLF, FIVE, OLLI, DVN, APA, CWH, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, ROP, CBRL, CMG, DHR, HD, FNV, MA, WRK, JPM, TMO, MSFT, ADBE, SPGI, SIX, NVDA, V, ANSS, FB, AMT, CSGP, FRC, VICI, MSCI, USB, O, HCC, NEE, BTG, KL, SILV, GOLD, QSR, VLO, STE, PLD, LULU, WPM, MFC, FIS, FSV, CNI,

For the details of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waratah+capital+advisors+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 498,514 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.57% Cedar Fair LP (FUN) - 2,156,683 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70% Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) - 929,301 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 197,892 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.44% Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 636,235 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.15%

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3110.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 8,870 shares as of .

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $73.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 218,481 shares as of .

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $115.96 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $139.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 121,299 shares as of .

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.87 and $235.36, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $260.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 68,273 shares as of .

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $103.08, with an estimated average price of $96.61. The stock is now traded at around $115.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 124,288 shares as of .

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 101,938 shares as of .

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 55.57%. The purchase prices were between $132.98 and $151.15, with an estimated average price of $143.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 498,514 shares as of .

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 70.15%. The purchase prices were between $60.33 and $68.32, with an estimated average price of $64.75. The stock is now traded at around $61.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 636,235 shares as of .

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 1476.55%. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $637.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 15,466 shares as of .

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in NVR Inc by 104.39%. The purchase prices were between $3170 and $4310.09, with an estimated average price of $3850.88. The stock is now traded at around $4149.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,606 shares as of .

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 58.79%. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $80.15, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $83.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 153,494 shares as of .

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 62.84%. The purchase prices were between $69.08 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $78.69. The stock is now traded at around $93.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 122,791 shares as of .

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $71.34 and $100.8, with an estimated average price of $83.05.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust. The sale prices were between $441.7 and $602, with an estimated average price of $537.48.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. sold out a holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.26.