Lido Advisors, LLC Buys FIDELITY COV TRS, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Lido Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FIDELITY COV TRS, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, eXp World Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Target Corp, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lido Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Lido Advisors, LLC owns 530 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FDIS, EXPI, SCHW, MGK, IGSB, MTZ, SLV, DLR, VO, BKLN, BAM, VNLA, SE, ARE, TMUS, VMW, GDX, ANET, IRM, SMH, VPU, AVB, FICO, VB, HSIC, TECL, ZBH, JD, VEEV, VSS, ETSY, BBBY, CMI, JRO, RWX, CMG, WPC, VNO, CRWD, HLI, POOL, RDS.A, IHI, SQ, DGX, FCPT, FBND, LMPX, CTVA, VWO, APD, IGIB, SCHB, FVD, VHT, IQLT, IWO, IWP, PZA, NSC, APH, ANSS, AN, CGNX, FHN, GRMN, GGG, GGAL, HDB, KLAC, MKSI, TGTX, SPGI, UBER, OSTK, RMBS, SGEN, SRE, CROX, ETY, DQ, PNR, MIXT, FRPT, TRU, RNWK, OBLG, OMP,

SPY, BSCL, IVW, NFLX, TSM, FTEC, IJK, JPM, NOW, MSFT, FB, QCOM, XLI, EMB, FHLC, IVV, QQQ, GS, CRM, PGX, MA, DG, APTS, PFF, CAT, NVDA, UNH, VZ, WMT, MO, AMZN, NLY, HON, NKE, PYPL, ACN, CTXS, CMCSA, GILD, GOOGL, IBM, MCK, GOOG, ARKG, IJJ, IWB, VNQ, VUG, CSCO, ED, CCI, ESS, XOM, NEE, LUV, WST, BKT, EGF, BX, DFS, AGNC, MPLX, ABBV, NCLH, BABA, DOCU, ITOT, IWF, QUAL, SIZE, TDIV, USMV, VGK, VLUE, VOO, VTV, AMD, AMGN, TFC, BAC, BBY, CCL, CIEN, DE, D, DUK, FDX, FITB, LOGI, LOW, MRK, PG, REGN, SPG, TER, UAL, USB, UPS, DIS, DUC, LULU, BPY, SHOP, YETI, JMIA, BND, IBB, IEF, IEFA, IEMG, IWM, LMBS, NEAR, ONEQ, SCHD, SCHX, SPXS, VBR, VOE, VTI, VV, VYM, XLC, CB, ASML, T, ABT, ATVI, AON, BPT, HPR, BLK, CSX, CVS, CM, FIS, CVX, CLX, GLW, DHR, DEO, EMN, ECL, GE, GSK, WELL, HST, HBAN, ITW, INTU, ISRG, MAC, MKC, MTD, PNC, PPL, RIGL, SLG, SWKS, SO, TSN, VRTX, WBA, ANTM, EBAY, PAI, DAL, MELI, PM, LYB, FRC, APO, SPLK, HTA, ZTS, CDW, MWK, BRMK, DIA, DVY, GLD, GSLC, HACK, HDV, HYD, IGV, IJR, ITM, IWD, IWN, KIE, LQD, TOTL, USO, USRT, VCIT, VEA, VEU, VIS, XAR, XLP, Reduced Positions: IVE, BSCK, SHY, TGT, VIG, WFC, MBB, AAPL, XLV, AXP, INTC, IJT, MINT, AGG, MDLZ, IJS, LHX, HD, MDT, MU, PEP, ATUS, SPTS, ABR, BA, LLY, EPD, PFE, ROST, EFA, IYW, XLF, ADBE, KO, COST, EXR, GD, LMT, SHW, LDOS, JLS, XONE, ZM, BIL, IYH, PRF, SDY, XLY, BRK.B, BMY, CBLAQ, CHD, DXCM, ENB, KMB, LRCX, MCD, ORCL, O, SBUX, TMO, WM, ET, AVGO, CHTR, VIPS, RH, PFSI, LADR, BRG, WPG, TWLO, AMLP, EEM, ITA, IWV, MTUM, VGT, XLK, MMM, AMP, AINV, AMAT, ADP, BMO, SAM, C, COP, DECK, ETN, FNF, GIS, IDXX, HZO, MMC, MAA, PCAR, PEI, RSG, SYK, TDY, TXN, TRI, UN, UNP, WMB, WSM, USA, MMT, JQC, NRO, CPRX, FSLR, EOD, VTA, AWK, LOCO, GBDC, BAH, ZNGA, PSX, NRZ, AAL, TTD, COUP, AFIN, COLD, DOW, AOR, BNDX, FDN, GOVT, IEI, IJH, IUSG, IUSV, IWS, IYF, MUB, PHB, SDOG, SPLV, SPTM, SPYG, VMBS,

For the details of Lido Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lido+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 10,035,829 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,648,822 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 410,446 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.66% ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 473,760 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.41% FIDELITY COV TRS (FTEC) - 818,691 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49%

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $65.68, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $63.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 583,025 shares as of .

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $45.47, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 363,950 shares as of .

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $44.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 170,827 shares as of .

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $165.52 and $200.94, with an estimated average price of $180.08. The stock is now traded at around $191.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,943 shares as of .

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 82,487 shares as of .

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $43.03. The stock is now traded at around $53.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 64,884 shares as of .

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $353.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 410,446 shares as of .

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 89.28%. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 2,403,327 shares as of .

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 328.32%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $486.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,330 shares as of .

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 616.99%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $89.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 76,238 shares as of .

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 98.28%. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38. The stock is now traded at around $65.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 39,617 shares as of .

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 92.54%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 98,152 shares as of .

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $116.86 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $117.38.

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $91.84, with an estimated average price of $85.39.

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55.

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Jernigan Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $12.92 and $17.41, with an estimated average price of $16.

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.