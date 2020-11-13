  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lido Advisors, LLC Buys FIDELITY COV TRS, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

November 13, 2020 | About: SPY -0.97% BSCL +0% NFLX -0.81% TSM -1.17% IJK -1.59% JPM -1.23% FDIS -1.26% EXPI +1.06% SCHW -2.89% MGK -0.64% IGSB +0.05%

Investment company Lido Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FIDELITY COV TRS, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, eXp World Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Target Corp, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lido Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Lido Advisors, LLC owns 530 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lido Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lido+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lido Advisors, LLC
  1. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 10,035,829 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,648,822 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
  3. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 410,446 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.66%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 473,760 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.41%
  5. FIDELITY COV TRS (FTEC) - 818,691 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49%
New Purchase: FIDELITY COV TRS (FDIS)

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $65.68, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $63.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 583,025 shares as of .

New Purchase: eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI)

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $45.47, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 363,950 shares as of .

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $44.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 170,827 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK)

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $165.52 and $200.94, with an estimated average price of $180.08. The stock is now traded at around $191.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,943 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 82,487 shares as of .

New Purchase: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $43.03. The stock is now traded at around $53.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 64,884 shares as of .

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $353.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 410,446 shares as of .

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 89.28%. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 2,403,327 shares as of .

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 328.32%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $486.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,330 shares as of .

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 616.99%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $89.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 76,238 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJK)

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 98.28%. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38. The stock is now traded at around $65.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 39,617 shares as of .

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 92.54%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 98,152 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (GVI)

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $116.86 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $117.38.

Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $91.84, with an estimated average price of $85.39.

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO)

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55.

Sold Out: Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP)

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Jernigan Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $12.92 and $17.41, with an estimated average price of $16.

Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lido Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

