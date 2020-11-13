Opus Investment Management Inc Buys OGE Energy Corp, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, Sysco Corp, Kellogg Co

Worcester, MA, based Investment company Opus Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys OGE Energy Corp, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, MetLife Inc, sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, Sysco Corp, Kellogg Co, Whirlpool Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opus Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Opus Investment Management Inc owns 91 stocks with a total value of $528 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OGE, IPG, ADP,

OGE, IPG, ADP, Added Positions: MET, INTC, D, NTRS, STT, EVRG, USMV,

MET, INTC, D, NTRS, STT, EVRG, USMV, Reduced Positions: SYY, K, WHR,

SYY, K, WHR, Sold Out: CNP,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 891,750 shares, 28.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM) - 295,742 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 407,200 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD) - 227,500 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 32,800 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio.

Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.69 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.46. The stock is now traded at around $32.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 68,400 shares as of .

Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.2 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $17.83. The stock is now traded at around $20.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 119,000 shares as of .

Opus Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $169.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of .

Opus Investment Management Inc added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 240000.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.94. The stock is now traded at around $43.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 24,010 shares as of .

Opus Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $18.86 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $19.62.