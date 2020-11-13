  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Nomura Holdings Inc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Norfolk Southern Corp, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Sells Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources

November 13, 2020 | About: BABA -0.5% NSC -1.04% ELAN -0.2% AMZN -0.86% TSM -1.17% GOOG -0.16% VIAC -3.15% CLI +0.24% ALKS -1.65% ODFL -0.37% CLG +0%

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Nomura Holdings Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Norfolk Southern Corp, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Prologis Inc, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nomura Holdings Inc. As of 2020Q3, Nomura Holdings Inc owns 1221 stocks with a total value of $45.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NOMURA HOLDINGS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nomura+holdings+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,127,300 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 9,707,072 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 238.67%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 8,153,100 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,343,800 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio.
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 5,468,400 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,567,037 shares as of .

New Purchase: Mack-Cali Realty Corp (CLI)

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in Mack-Cali Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,608,208 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alkermes PLC (ALKS)

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in Alkermes PLC. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $18.16. The stock is now traded at around $17.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,272,165 shares as of .

New Purchase: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $168.36 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $187.58. The stock is now traded at around $197.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 166,939 shares as of .

New Purchase: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $68.73, with an estimated average price of $67.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 432,102 shares as of .

New Purchase: SunOpta Inc (STKL)

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in SunOpta Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.6 and $7.56, with an estimated average price of $6.34. The stock is now traded at around $8.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,509,023 shares as of .

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 238.67%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $264.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 9,707,072 shares as of .

Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 38446.68%. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $230.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 2,688,631 shares as of .

Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 43542.63%. The purchase prices were between $21.1 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 18,809,975 shares as of .

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 699.48%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3110.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 167,602 shares as of .

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 8557.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $89.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 4,484,325 shares as of .

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 544.72%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1749.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 263,065 shares as of .

Sold Out: Cronus Resources Ltd (CZR)

Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9.

Sold Out: LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.

Sold Out: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)

Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $88.61 and $122.03, with an estimated average price of $106.86.



