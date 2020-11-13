  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys ISHARES GOLD TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Apple Inc, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST

November 13, 2020 | About: VEA -1.44% AAPL -0.23% MSFT -0.51% PG +0.06% IAU +0.68% AMZN -0.86% FB -0.51% CRM -1.87% HD -0.54% ACN -1.89%

Investment company Blueprint Investment Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES GOLD TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blueprint+investment+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC
  1. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM) - 459,622 shares, 15.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.01%
  2. SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 348,999 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.22%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 293,247 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.71%
  4. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 94,978 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.35%
  5. iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 130,571 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.16%
New Purchase: ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 243,220 shares as of .

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3110.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 258 shares as of .

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,118 shares as of .

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,005 shares as of .

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $276.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,555 shares as of .

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $238.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,822 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 171.46%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 58,391 shares as of .

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 367.63%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 15,488 shares as of .

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 425.75%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 7,881 shares as of .

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 120.88%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,824 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC. Also check out:

