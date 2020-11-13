Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys IPG Photonics Corp, Ormat Technologies Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Sells Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Darling Ingredients Inc, Welbilt Inc

Investment company Impax Asset Management Group plc (Current Portfolio) buys IPG Photonics Corp, Ormat Technologies Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, California Water Service Group, sells Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Darling Ingredients Inc, Welbilt Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Impax Asset Management Group plc. As of 2020Q3, Impax Asset Management Group plc owns 273 stocks with a total value of $11.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 3,060,720 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40% Xylem Inc (XYL) - 5,271,888 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81% Pentair PLC (PNR) - 8,385,512 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Trimble Inc (TRMB) - 7,749,270 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29% IDEX Corp (IEX) - 2,054,400 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%

Impax Asset Management Group plc initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.55 and $282.85, with an estimated average price of $259.79. The stock is now traded at around $310.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 130,614 shares as of .

Impax Asset Management Group plc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 252,700 shares as of .

Impax Asset Management Group plc initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1. The stock is now traded at around $113.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 116,700 shares as of .

Impax Asset Management Group plc initiated holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.55 and $36.91, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $35.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

Impax Asset Management Group plc initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $43.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Impax Asset Management Group plc initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $40.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of .

Impax Asset Management Group plc added to a holding in IPG Photonics Corp by 119.11%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $183.07, with an estimated average price of $164.92. The stock is now traded at around $203.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 752,049 shares as of .

Impax Asset Management Group plc added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 35.19%. The purchase prices were between $54.86 and $64.04, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $79.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,432,376 shares as of .

Impax Asset Management Group plc added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $172.42 and $192.79, with an estimated average price of $182.92. The stock is now traded at around $199.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 788,525 shares as of .

Impax Asset Management Group plc added to a holding in California Water Service Group by 124.61%. The purchase prices were between $41.66 and $50.54, with an estimated average price of $46.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,479,502 shares as of .

Impax Asset Management Group plc added to a holding in Itron Inc by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $71.41, with an estimated average price of $63.54. The stock is now traded at around $70.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,715,667 shares as of .

Impax Asset Management Group plc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 60.96%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $240.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 306,304 shares as of .

Impax Asset Management Group plc sold out a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The sale prices were between $35.82 and $44.26, with an estimated average price of $40.62.

Impax Asset Management Group plc sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64.

Impax Asset Management Group plc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $93.27 and $111.87, with an estimated average price of $102.54.

Impax Asset Management Group plc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66.

Impax Asset Management Group plc sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.87 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $27.02.

Impax Asset Management Group plc sold out a holding in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $43.33 and $51.72, with an estimated average price of $47.56.