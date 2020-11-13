Geneva Capital Management Ltd Buys Cerence Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Catalent Inc, Sells Hasbro Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Carter's Inc

Investment company Geneva Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Cerence Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Catalent Inc, i3 Verticals Inc, Perficient Inc, sells Hasbro Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Carter's Inc, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, National Instruments Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geneva Capital Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Geneva Capital Management Ltd owns 122 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRNC, LULU, CTLT, PRFT, ETSY,

CRNC, LULU, CTLT, PRFT, ETSY, Added Positions: IIIV, PLMR, TCMD, ESE, MASI, BL, KEYS, AAXN, FICO, EXPO, TECH, MPWR, TREX, LHCG, IPHI, BFAM, ENV, BCPC, RP, FOXF, STAA, RGEN, DSGX, VCRA, IWO, AAON, SITE, OLLI, ALRM, HUBS, QTWO, ROLL, PRLB, NOVT, ALGT, EXLS, OMCL, NEOG, JJSF, EPAY, DORM, EVOP, PETQ, BLKB, MRTN, WDFC, LMAT, GMED, DCI, PLUS, CMD, PPBI, AX, TRHC, B, ROG, LOW,

IIIV, PLMR, TCMD, ESE, MASI, BL, KEYS, AAXN, FICO, EXPO, TECH, MPWR, TREX, LHCG, IPHI, BFAM, ENV, BCPC, RP, FOXF, STAA, RGEN, DSGX, VCRA, IWO, AAON, SITE, OLLI, ALRM, HUBS, QTWO, ROLL, PRLB, NOVT, ALGT, EXLS, OMCL, NEOG, JJSF, EPAY, DORM, EVOP, PETQ, BLKB, MRTN, WDFC, LMAT, GMED, DCI, PLUS, CMD, PPBI, AX, TRHC, B, ROG, LOW, Reduced Positions: TYL, TXRH, KNSL, TCBI, NATI, BR, CSGP, COO, POOL, BURL, IDXX, ANSS, INTU, FISV, CPRT, GPN, VRSK, EPAM, STE, ROP, APH, CHD, IEX, ICE, FTDR, ALGN, SSNC, IT, TFX, SBNY, ABMD, TRMB, JBHT, WSO, CGNX, ULTA, LOPE, MCHP, RJF, CRM, FBHS, DIS, HEI.A, IWP,

TYL, TXRH, KNSL, TCBI, NATI, BR, CSGP, COO, POOL, BURL, IDXX, ANSS, INTU, FISV, CPRT, GPN, VRSK, EPAM, STE, ROP, APH, CHD, IEX, ICE, FTDR, ALGN, SSNC, IT, TFX, SBNY, ABMD, TRMB, JBHT, WSO, CGNX, ULTA, LOPE, MCHP, RJF, CRM, FBHS, DIS, HEI.A, IWP, Sold Out: HAS, CRI, VAR,

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) - 683,748 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.6% Masimo Corp (MASI) - 541,812 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15% Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 268,248 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45% BlackLine Inc (BL) - 1,261,119 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77% Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 295,544 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12%

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $61.6, with an estimated average price of $47.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 462,753 shares as of .

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $329.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 53,632 shares as of .

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.74 and $92.5, with an estimated average price of $84.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 205,357 shares as of .

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.24 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $40.22. The stock is now traded at around $45.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 298,214 shares as of .

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $127.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 84,645 shares as of .

Geneva Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in i3 Verticals Inc by 60.11%. The purchase prices were between $22.81 and $29.99, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,473,731 shares as of .

Geneva Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Palomar Holdings Inc by 55.12%. The purchase prices were between $80.35 and $119.24, with an estimated average price of $98.05. The stock is now traded at around $81.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 272,360 shares as of .

Geneva Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $203.61 and $230.64, with an estimated average price of $218.57. The stock is now traded at around $247.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,738 shares as of .

Geneva Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $71.5 and $82.72, with an estimated average price of $77.42.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $76.37 and $89.55, with an estimated average price of $83.18.

Geneva Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93.