  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Geneva Capital Management Ltd Buys Cerence Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Catalent Inc, Sells Hasbro Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Carter's Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: IIIV -3.74% PLMR -6.72% IWO -1.08% CRNC -1.27% LULU -2.01% CTLT +1.68% PRFT -0.51% ETSY -2.73% HAS -2.67% CRI -4.14% VAR +0.04%

Investment company Geneva Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Cerence Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Catalent Inc, i3 Verticals Inc, Perficient Inc, sells Hasbro Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Carter's Inc, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, National Instruments Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geneva Capital Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Geneva Capital Management Ltd owns 122 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/geneva+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD
  1. Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) - 683,748 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.6%
  2. Masimo Corp (MASI) - 541,812 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
  3. Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 268,248 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
  4. BlackLine Inc (BL) - 1,261,119 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
  5. Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 295,544 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12%
New Purchase: Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $61.6, with an estimated average price of $47.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 462,753 shares as of .

New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $329.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 53,632 shares as of .

New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.74 and $92.5, with an estimated average price of $84.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 205,357 shares as of .

New Purchase: Perficient Inc (PRFT)

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.24 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $40.22. The stock is now traded at around $45.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 298,214 shares as of .

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Geneva Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $127.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 84,645 shares as of .

Added: i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV)

Geneva Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in i3 Verticals Inc by 60.11%. The purchase prices were between $22.81 and $29.99, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,473,731 shares as of .

Added: Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR)

Geneva Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Palomar Holdings Inc by 55.12%. The purchase prices were between $80.35 and $119.24, with an estimated average price of $98.05. The stock is now traded at around $81.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 272,360 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWO)

Geneva Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $203.61 and $230.64, with an estimated average price of $218.57. The stock is now traded at around $247.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,738 shares as of .

Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Geneva Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $71.5 and $82.72, with an estimated average price of $77.42.

Sold Out: Carter's Inc (CRI)

Geneva Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $76.37 and $89.55, with an estimated average price of $83.18.

Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Geneva Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD. Also check out:

1. GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)