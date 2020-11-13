Bogle Investment Management L P Buys Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, JM Smucker Co, Icon PLC, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, Illumina Inc, General Mills Inc

Investment company Bogle Investment Management L P (Current Portfolio) buys Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, JM Smucker Co, Icon PLC, Clorox Co, Haemonetics Corp, sells Electronic Arts Inc, Illumina Inc, General Mills Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bogle Investment Management L P . As of 2020Q3, Bogle Investment Management L P owns 222 stocks with a total value of $341 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MIC, ICLR, SJM, HAE, CLX, FCN, GMED, WERN, WCN, ICPT, WSO, TENB, SGT, APAM, EXPO, CORT, GRFS, MED, SCI, YETI, SCPL, AAWW, CP, SAND, UMC, TRUP, NARI, MRTN, VRNS, WK, AGX, SPSC, UTHR, EGRX, TCDA, IBP, TBI, VMI, LSTR, ROCK, EXLS, AVYA, PRIM, CLGX, ICUI, FEYE, ATEN, BZH, SLQT, CSTL, ATKR, NVCR, SAM, CERS, RDWR, ODP, LAKE, ENPH, PLT, BL, SWBI, ZZF, QRTEA, DOYU, EXPI, SNEX, NXTC, 0GV, ABUS, HIMX,

MIC, ICLR, SJM, HAE, CLX, FCN, GMED, WERN, WCN, ICPT, WSO, TENB, SGT, APAM, EXPO, CORT, GRFS, MED, SCI, YETI, SCPL, AAWW, CP, SAND, UMC, TRUP, NARI, MRTN, VRNS, WK, AGX, SPSC, UTHR, EGRX, TCDA, IBP, TBI, VMI, LSTR, ROCK, EXLS, AVYA, PRIM, CLGX, ICUI, FEYE, ATEN, BZH, SLQT, CSTL, ATKR, NVCR, SAM, CERS, RDWR, ODP, LAKE, ENPH, PLT, BL, SWBI, ZZF, QRTEA, DOYU, EXPI, SNEX, NXTC, 0GV, ABUS, HIMX, Added Positions: MNST, FTNT, PJT, MAN, OTIS, STE, HURN, REGN, AMRN, NTUS, EIG, STMP, MKTX, MCY, BOX, HRC, CGBD, CLW, COWN, KAR, QFIN, PBYI, RDUS, GMAB, BMRN, PRSC, RCII, PRA, TPC, MDU, ZUO, COKE, OKTA, CNS, NRG, TDS, EBS, SEIC, NLS, VRTS, JELD, BLD, VSTO, OFIX, LPLA, MGRC, VST, SPWH, RLGY, FOCS, VNDA, BRBR, AMRX,

MNST, FTNT, PJT, MAN, OTIS, STE, HURN, REGN, AMRN, NTUS, EIG, STMP, MKTX, MCY, BOX, HRC, CGBD, CLW, COWN, KAR, QFIN, PBYI, RDUS, GMAB, BMRN, PRSC, RCII, PRA, TPC, MDU, ZUO, COKE, OKTA, CNS, NRG, TDS, EBS, SEIC, NLS, VRTS, JELD, BLD, VSTO, OFIX, LPLA, MGRC, VST, SPWH, RLGY, FOCS, VNDA, BRBR, AMRX, Reduced Positions: DBX, THS, RBA, EBAY, UI, COST, IDXX, MSCI, TTWO, SNDR, SINA, GNRC, GBDC, MUSA, SSD, PGR, POOL, RSG, WW, CHTR, NEU, HOLX, SHW, NOMD, MOMO, EXPD, ARGX, KMB, HZNP, BAH, NVO, TNET, TROW, DG, CHGG, ETSY, NUS, VEEV, EME, BIIB, ASML, AMKR, SONO, INCY, IT, CRWD, CENTA, SIMO, SMG, USNA, GLPG, LMNX, ODFL, TAL, TECH, EXEL, JD, MEDP, DPZ, BJ, KNSL, SEDG, BAND, NATI, GNMK, MTD, CHD, ZM, CRTO, QDEL, BCOR, MPWR, WING, NPTN, CIEN, COG, GSHD, GDOT, UEIC, SLGN, MX, TPRE, KT, UPWK, IBKR, FLGT, DQ, SHOP,

DBX, THS, RBA, EBAY, UI, COST, IDXX, MSCI, TTWO, SNDR, SINA, GNRC, GBDC, MUSA, SSD, PGR, POOL, RSG, WW, CHTR, NEU, HOLX, SHW, NOMD, MOMO, EXPD, ARGX, KMB, HZNP, BAH, NVO, TNET, TROW, DG, CHGG, ETSY, NUS, VEEV, EME, BIIB, ASML, AMKR, SONO, INCY, IT, CRWD, CENTA, SIMO, SMG, USNA, GLPG, LMNX, ODFL, TAL, TECH, EXEL, JD, MEDP, DPZ, BJ, KNSL, SEDG, BAND, NATI, GNMK, MTD, CHD, ZM, CRTO, QDEL, BCOR, MPWR, WING, NPTN, CIEN, COG, GSHD, GDOT, UEIC, SLGN, MX, TPRE, KT, UPWK, IBKR, FLGT, DQ, SHOP, Sold Out: EA, ILMN, GIS, RDS.A, SFM, DVA, JAZZ, CSOD, BDX, YUMC, WAT, EDU, DLTR, JKHY, ZBH, NUE, ORCL, ALXN, NBIX, FAST, MYL, SWCH, AMGN, TGT, ATVI, NTES, HLI, EPC, ZNGA, SAGE, WWE, SPB, QLYS, SPOT, GO, FMX, VRTX, CCJ, KR, ZTO, TEAM, TECK, WU, NSP, ZS, CARR, MASI, GLUU, ALSN, VIPS, TWLO, SGEN, WIX, BAX, CORE, NOW, FIVN, NVDA, CF, EGO, ENDP, YNDX, NAV, CAH, COTY, CLDR, DVAX, OSIS, CTXS, CMG, NTRA, AUDC, RXN, DXCM, CHWY, CVA, TNK, RACE, CEO, KRA, SE, EVER, NIO, ALNY, EAF, DOCU, PDD, ARGO, PKX, FLIR, TV, JBSS, VIVO, JRVR, I4F, MYOV, VSAT, FSLY, SOHU, SYNA, CBPO, RTRX, LNTH, TDOC, MRSN, ACMR, TCOM, LLNW, JKS, ESGR, SCL, IRBT, CG, BMCH, QUOT, FLWS, ACCO, ASX, AMWD, MTW, TAC, UNFI, XNCR, SYNH, VERI, TME, AGEN, CGEN, OSUR, PZZA, SCS, VG, NGHC, AKBA, 15R, GPRO, PLNT, EB, CCC, REYN, PRTS, FLDM, PAGP, PFNX, NMRK, CTVA, CTMX,

For the details of BOGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L P 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bogle+investment+management+l+p+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) - 152,506 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.83% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) - 44,901 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.14% Box Inc (BOX) - 216,333 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.33% Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) - 131,350 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. New Position JM Smucker Co (SJM) - 28,878 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. New Position

Bogle Investment Management L P initiated holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $32.23, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 131,350 shares as of .

Bogle Investment Management L P initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $111.46. The stock is now traded at around $117.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 28,878 shares as of .

Bogle Investment Management L P initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $166.91 and $196.1, with an estimated average price of $183.48. The stock is now traded at around $186.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 17,444 shares as of .

Bogle Investment Management L P initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53. The stock is now traded at around $207.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 15,564 shares as of .

Bogle Investment Management L P initiated holding in Haemonetics Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.65 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $87.5. The stock is now traded at around $106.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 37,688 shares as of .

Bogle Investment Management L P initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.9 and $122.37, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $104.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 30,668 shares as of .

Bogle Investment Management L P added to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 47.37%. The purchase prices were between $69.03 and $86.53, with an estimated average price of $78.91. The stock is now traded at around $82.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 40,045 shares as of .

Bogle Investment Management L P added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1. The stock is now traded at around $113.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 27,771 shares as of .

Bogle Investment Management L P added to a holding in ManpowerGroup Inc by 32.66%. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $78.17, with an estimated average price of $71.8. The stock is now traded at around $85.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 44,247 shares as of .

Bogle Investment Management L P added to a holding in PJT Partners Inc by 85.10%. The purchase prices were between $48.23 and $60.66, with an estimated average price of $56.14. The stock is now traded at around $69.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 27,954 shares as of .

Bogle Investment Management L P added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 52,244 shares as of .

Bogle Investment Management L P added to a holding in Steris PLC by 195.45%. The purchase prices were between $150.16 and $176.19, with an estimated average price of $159.77. The stock is now traded at around $189.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of .

Bogle Investment Management L P sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17.

Bogle Investment Management L P sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32.

Bogle Investment Management L P sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5.

Bogle Investment Management L P sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Bogle Investment Management L P sold out a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The sale prices were between $20.31 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $23.95.

Bogle Investment Management L P sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $105.46 and $144.13, with an estimated average price of $123.87.