Bogle Investment Management L P Buys Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, JM Smucker Co, Icon PLC, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, Illumina Inc, General Mills Inc

Investment company Bogle Investment Management L P (Current Portfolio) buys Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, JM Smucker Co, Icon PLC, Clorox Co, Haemonetics Corp, sells Electronic Arts Inc, Illumina Inc, General Mills Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bogle Investment Management L P . As of 2020Q3, Bogle Investment Management L P owns 222 stocks with a total value of $341 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MIC, ICLR, SJM, HAE, CLX, FCN, GMED, WERN, WCN, ICPT, WSO, TENB, SGT, APAM, EXPO, CORT, GRFS, MED, SCI, YETI, SCPL, AAWW, CP, SAND, UMC, TRUP, NARI, MRTN, VRNS, WK, AGX, SPSC, UTHR, EGRX, TCDA, IBP, TBI, VMI, LSTR, ROCK, EXLS, AVYA, PRIM, CLGX, ICUI, FEYE, ATEN, BZH, SLQT, CSTL, ATKR, NVCR, SAM, CERS, RDWR, ODP, LAKE, ENPH, PLT, BL, SWBI, ZZF, QRTEA, DOYU, EXPI, SNEX, NXTC, 0GV, ABUS, HIMX,
- Added Positions: MNST, FTNT, PJT, MAN, OTIS, STE, HURN, REGN, AMRN, NTUS, EIG, STMP, MKTX, MCY, BOX, HRC, CGBD, CLW, COWN, KAR, QFIN, PBYI, RDUS, GMAB, BMRN, PRSC, RCII, PRA, TPC, MDU, ZUO, COKE, OKTA, CNS, NRG, TDS, EBS, SEIC, NLS, VRTS, JELD, BLD, VSTO, OFIX, LPLA, MGRC, VST, SPWH, RLGY, FOCS, VNDA, BRBR, AMRX,
- Reduced Positions: DBX, THS, RBA, EBAY, UI, COST, IDXX, MSCI, TTWO, SNDR, SINA, GNRC, GBDC, MUSA, SSD, PGR, POOL, RSG, WW, CHTR, NEU, HOLX, SHW, NOMD, MOMO, EXPD, ARGX, KMB, HZNP, BAH, NVO, TNET, TROW, DG, CHGG, ETSY, NUS, VEEV, EME, BIIB, ASML, AMKR, SONO, INCY, IT, CRWD, CENTA, SIMO, SMG, USNA, GLPG, LMNX, ODFL, TAL, TECH, EXEL, JD, MEDP, DPZ, BJ, KNSL, SEDG, BAND, NATI, GNMK, MTD, CHD, ZM, CRTO, QDEL, BCOR, MPWR, WING, NPTN, CIEN, COG, GSHD, GDOT, UEIC, SLGN, MX, TPRE, KT, UPWK, IBKR, FLGT, DQ, SHOP,
- Sold Out: EA, ILMN, GIS, RDS.A, SFM, DVA, JAZZ, CSOD, BDX, YUMC, WAT, EDU, DLTR, JKHY, ZBH, NUE, ORCL, ALXN, NBIX, FAST, MYL, SWCH, AMGN, TGT, ATVI, NTES, HLI, EPC, ZNGA, SAGE, WWE, SPB, QLYS, SPOT, GO, FMX, VRTX, CCJ, KR, ZTO, TEAM, TECK, WU, NSP, ZS, CARR, MASI, GLUU, ALSN, VIPS, TWLO, SGEN, WIX, BAX, CORE, NOW, FIVN, NVDA, CF, EGO, ENDP, YNDX, NAV, CAH, COTY, CLDR, DVAX, OSIS, CTXS, CMG, NTRA, AUDC, RXN, DXCM, CHWY, CVA, TNK, RACE, CEO, KRA, SE, EVER, NIO, ALNY, EAF, DOCU, PDD, ARGO, PKX, FLIR, TV, JBSS, VIVO, JRVR, I4F, MYOV, VSAT, FSLY, SOHU, SYNA, CBPO, RTRX, LNTH, TDOC, MRSN, ACMR, TCOM, LLNW, JKS, ESGR, SCL, IRBT, CG, BMCH, QUOT, FLWS, ACCO, ASX, AMWD, MTW, TAC, UNFI, XNCR, SYNH, VERI, TME, AGEN, CGEN, OSUR, PZZA, SCS, VG, NGHC, AKBA, 15R, GPRO, PLNT, EB, CCC, REYN, PRTS, FLDM, PAGP, PFNX, NMRK, CTVA, CTMX,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with MNST. Click here to check it out.
- MNST 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of MNST
- Peter Lynch Chart of MNST
For the details of BOGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L P 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bogle+investment+management+l+p+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BOGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L P
- Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) - 152,506 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.83%
- Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) - 44,901 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.14%
- Box Inc (BOX) - 216,333 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.33%
- Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) - 131,350 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- JM Smucker Co (SJM) - 28,878 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
Bogle Investment Management L P initiated holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $32.23, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 131,350 shares as of .New Purchase: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Bogle Investment Management L P initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $111.46. The stock is now traded at around $117.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 28,878 shares as of .New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Bogle Investment Management L P initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $166.91 and $196.1, with an estimated average price of $183.48. The stock is now traded at around $186.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 17,444 shares as of .New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)
Bogle Investment Management L P initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53. The stock is now traded at around $207.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 15,564 shares as of .New Purchase: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
Bogle Investment Management L P initiated holding in Haemonetics Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.65 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $87.5. The stock is now traded at around $106.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 37,688 shares as of .New Purchase: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)
Bogle Investment Management L P initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.9 and $122.37, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $104.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 30,668 shares as of .Added: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Bogle Investment Management L P added to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 47.37%. The purchase prices were between $69.03 and $86.53, with an estimated average price of $78.91. The stock is now traded at around $82.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 40,045 shares as of .Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Bogle Investment Management L P added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1. The stock is now traded at around $113.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 27,771 shares as of .Added: ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN)
Bogle Investment Management L P added to a holding in ManpowerGroup Inc by 32.66%. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $78.17, with an estimated average price of $71.8. The stock is now traded at around $85.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 44,247 shares as of .Added: PJT Partners Inc (PJT)
Bogle Investment Management L P added to a holding in PJT Partners Inc by 85.10%. The purchase prices were between $48.23 and $60.66, with an estimated average price of $56.14. The stock is now traded at around $69.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 27,954 shares as of .Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Bogle Investment Management L P added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 52,244 shares as of .Added: Steris PLC (STE)
Bogle Investment Management L P added to a holding in Steris PLC by 195.45%. The purchase prices were between $150.16 and $176.19, with an estimated average price of $159.77. The stock is now traded at around $189.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of .Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Bogle Investment Management L P sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Bogle Investment Management L P sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32.Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Bogle Investment Management L P sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Bogle Investment Management L P sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.Sold Out: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)
Bogle Investment Management L P sold out a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The sale prices were between $20.31 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $23.95.Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Bogle Investment Management L P sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $105.46 and $144.13, with an estimated average price of $123.87.
Here is the complete portfolio of BOGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L P . Also check out:
1. BOGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L P 's Undervalued Stocks
2. BOGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L P 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L P 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L P keeps buying