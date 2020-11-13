First Mercantile Trust Co Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Match Group Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST

Cordova, TN, based Investment company First Mercantile Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Match Group Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Mercantile Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, First Mercantile Trust Co owns 837 stocks with a total value of $820 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MTCH, CZR, WIX, RTX, GNRC, WDAY, IAC, SNAP, DVA, ABT, NSIT, SNDR, TTEK, TRU, GLW, MNST, MIDD, NLOK, PPG, AGI, ALRM, ARWR, HI, SYNA, VRNS, CRWD, CRUS, TGTX, GPS, CHNG, TROW, SWBI, SSTK, VNE, RPAY, WK, QDEL, SFM, PNR, NVAX, UHS, NEWR, ATVI, UPWK, KAR, HCAT, MLHR, GKOS, HGV, FEYE, IIVI, FICO, IOSP, JCI, KURA, APPS, BLKB, LTHM, ACLS, LMNX, ALGN, AKRO, EME, ACGL, MOS, STMP, FIXX, INGR, JBGS, PDM, LAD, L, NWL, NTAP, MUSA,
- Added Positions: BND, VEA, USHY, EW, NOC, HEFA, PAYC, ECL, EFAV, AON, POR, UBER, JNJ, OKTA, QCOM, SWX, SQ, CHGG, CSX, DEO, LLY, LMT, LPLA, RNG, VEEV, ADPT, ALXN, AMT, BAX, BYND, CTAS, EXAS, F, GDDY, KSU, NEE, PTON, PLNT, RS, ROST, SRE, SPT, SF, TJX, V, WFC, AAP, ALL, AMZN, AXP, ARGO, BLDR, CACI, CVNA, CHWY, COHR, CTB, EVER, EXLS, FITB, FCNCA, FLIR, GATX, GCP, TWNK, HUM, IDXX, NGVT, JRVR, KMI, KTB, LH, LNTH, MDGL, MMC, MAT, MRSN, MDB, MNRO, MRC, MSCI, PEGA, PRFT, POWI, SCHH, SIVB, TDOC, TBBK, UNF, VRRM, VOYA, WAB, Z, TWOU, AIR, AMD, ADVM, AKBA, AIN, AMWD, FOLD, AXTA, BK, BRBR, BURL, CG, CRS, CCXI, CNST, OFC, CUZ, DRNA, DRQ, EXP, EBS, EPRT, EVR, EVRG, FL, FOXA, FOXF, GWB, HRTX, HES, HOLX, IWS, JBL, KPTI, KBH, KOS, MOD, NP, NJR, NRG, OMCL, PCTY, PFGC, PNFP, PJT, PRI, PVH, QTRX, RDUS, RL, RVNC, RLJ, RHI, SKYW, SR, SPLK, STL, SRI, TXT, TBPH, THO, TSE, VST, WMB, WPX, XPO,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, BNDX, SHYG, SCHX, VWOB, XLK, XLV, UNH, SCHA, SCHD, MSFT, VIG, DE, SCHM, NKE, LIN, SHOP, VWO, DHR, ORCL, LULU, MCD, GOOGL, CNI, TSLA, WHR, ACN, BMRN, CL, IWD, MPWR, NYCB, SWK, UNP, ABBV, T, FDX, FMC, PEAK, IQV, USB, VLO, VZ, AES, BLL, CB, CI, KO, CSGP, D, FISV, JPM, LOW, NTRS, OTEX, ZBRA, ADBE, AMGN, AAPL, AZO, LNG, CVS, DXCM, FB, GPN, ITRI, KKR, MANH, MRVL, MDT, PCAR, PYPL, PEP, PSX, PNC, PG, TTD, UPS, DOX, ASML, TEAM, BWA, BAM, BWXT, CHTR, CTSH, CMCSA, COO, CTVA, DISCA, DD, XLE, EXC, FWRD, INFO, PODD, JEF, LEN, LSXMK, LKQ, MA, MELI, MKSI, MOH, TAP, MCO, MSM, NUAN, NVDA, ONTO, PAAS, PZZA, PRGO, PSA, PWR, RMD, SAIA, SSNC, VTIP, WSM, MMM, ACAD, AFL, AEM, ALK, ALC, LNT, GOOG, ABC, APH, ANTM, AMAT, ADM, ASB, ADSK, AGR, AVTR, BAC, BKU, BBY, BIIB, BKH, BMCH, BCOV, AVGO, BC, CP, COF, CAT, GIB, CSCO, COST, COUP, CREE, DAR, DG, DPZ, DHI, EBAY, EA, ENB, ENS, EPD, WTRG, EVBG, RE, EXPO, RACE, FAF, FSLR, FIVN, FTNT, FTS, FBHS, GD, G, GILD, GL, GSHD, HAIN, HBI, HDB, HXL, HD, HPQ, HBAN, HURN, ICLR, ILMN, INTC, IBM, ISRG, KBR, KEX, KLAC, KNX, KLIC, LHX, LRCX, LGIH, LYB, MTSI, MPC, DOOR, MXL, MCK, MDU, MRK, MTOR, MTD, MGP, MRTX, MLI, NDAQ, NFLX, NOMD, NSC, ORLY, OMC, PRDO, PFE, PM, DOC, PNM, PHM, QRVO, RF, ROK, ROG, ROP, SBAC, SAIC, SEE, SMTC, SCI, NOW, SHW, SNN, GLD, STAG, SBUX, SCL, SRCL, SVMK, SNV, TSM, TNDM, TRP, TGNA, TFX, HHC, TRV, TREX, TPH, TRS, TPC, TWLO, TWTR, UGI, UMPQ, URI, OLED, BSV, VOD, VMC, WCN, WM, WBS, WLTW, XYL, ZION, ZM, SRCE, ABMD, ACHC, ACCO, AYI, ADUS, ATGE, ACM, AERI, AJRD, AMG, AGCO, A, ALB, ALEX, ALLK, Y, ATI, ADS, ALSN, MDRX, ALLY, AIMC, AMED, UHAL, ACC, AEP, AFG, AMP, AME, AMN, AIT, ARMK, ARNA, ARW, APAM, ASGN, AIZ, AGO, AUB, ATRC, AN, AXS, AAXN, AZUL, BANC, BECN, BDC, BNFT, BHVN, BLK, BCC, BOKF, BSX, BYD, BDN, BFAM, BHF, BV, VTOL, BG, CDNS, CPT, CAH, CSII, CDLX, CARG, CSL, CRI, CBRE, CDK, CDW, CE, CNC, CCS, CHE, CHDN, XEC, CINF, CFG, CLH, CCEP, CCOI, COHU, CXP, CMA, CVLT, VLRS, COR, CVA, CR, CRTO, CCI, CCK, CTS, CUBE, CFR, DAN, DECK, DKS, DFS, LPG, DBX, DT, EWBC, EMN, ETN, ESI, EMR, WIRE, EQH, ESE, ESNT, EURN, FN, FNF, FBP, FMBI, FLEX, FND, FORM, FORR, FCX, FRPT, GM, GNTX, THRM, GMED, GLNG, GS, GVA, GPK, GDOT, OMAB, HRB, HWC, THG, HIG, HCA, HDS, HELE, HPE, HMSY, HFC, HON, HZNP, HMHC, HUN, ICFI, ICUI, IMGN, INCY, IRT, NSP, ITGR, TILE, IBOC, IP, IRTC, ITT, SJM, JAZZ, JBLU, JBT, K, KMPR, KMT, KEY, KOD, KHC, KTOS, LAZ, LCII, LEA, LDOS, LXP, LHCG, LNC, LGF.B, RAMP, LPX, LITE, LXFR, MTB, SHOO, MGY, MAN, MKL, MRTN, MLM, MTZ, MDLA, MRCY, MMSI, MET, MTG, MGPI, MCHP, MU, MIME, MODN, MRNA, MHK, NSTG, NGG, NTUS, NVGS, NCR, NKTR, NTCT, NI, NWBI, NUE, ORI, OMF, OSUR, OEC, OSK, OC, PCRX, PH, PBA, PENN, PAG, PNW, PXD, BPOP, POST, PCH, PPL, PRAA, PRMW, PRIM, PFG, PGR, PRSC, PRU, PSB, PTCT, PEG, QTWO, QGEN, RCM, RDN, RPD, RAPT, RJF, RBC, RGA, RGEN, RPT, SPGI, SGMO, STNG, CKH, SIGI, SLAB, SMPL, SITC, SKX, SWKS, SLM, SNA, SLRC, SPB, SPXC, FLOW, STT, STLD, STE, SYF, TGT, TMHC, TPX, TCBI, TXN, TMO, THR, TKR, TOL, BLD, TRMB, TBK, TROX, TFC, TRUP, TPTX, TSN, UCTT, RARE, UA, UTHR, UEIC, USFD, VMI, VCYT, VRTX, VSH, DIS, WSO, WCC, WAL, WU, WLK, WEX, WTM, WING, WTFC, WNS, WWW, WRB, WH, XPER, YETI, YMAB, ZBH, ZNGA,
- Sold Out: EFA, IWM, SGEN, FE, CVX, BP, IWO, C, MS, SHAK, CME, AYX, PANW, PSTG, CMI, BMY, ELY, WBA, NBL, XLNX, MNTA, SAM, MYOK, JKHY, NLSN, ICE, SYY, GWRE, NUVA, SCHW, TTMI, DISH, CROX, CLGX, COP, PRNB, QRTEA, XLRN, YUMC, RST, VAR, SWS, SCS, WEN, FTI, RIG, TCDA, UAL, VFC, VRNT, PKG, COLD, CPRI, CNA, CXO, CYTK, DNKN, HII, J, MAS, MSA, OYST, PK, JHG, HOG, GEENQ, FHN, EV, SBNY, MATW, CATO, AVT,
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,246,681 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.17%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 920,371 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM) - 748,811 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHA) - 585,098 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
- VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 889,667 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77%
First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,324 shares as of .New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $57.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,273 shares as of .New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $248.25 and $309.59, with an estimated average price of $275.4. The stock is now traded at around $255.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,808 shares as of .New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $63.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,489 shares as of .New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of .New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.87 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $40.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.17%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 1,246,681 shares as of .Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 262.93%. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,192 shares as of .Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 90.81%. The purchase prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99. The stock is now traded at around $306.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,371 shares as of .Added: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 52.70%. The purchase prices were between $265.49 and $321.5, with an estimated average price of $292.22. The stock is now traded at around $379.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,349 shares as of .Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 37.48%. The purchase prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92. The stock is now traded at around $203.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,147 shares as of .Added: Portland General Electric Co (POR)
First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Portland General Electric Co by 1475.68%. The purchase prices were between $33.69 and $44.31, with an estimated average price of $39.99. The stock is now traded at around $42.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,431 shares as of .Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EFA)
First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)
First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.
