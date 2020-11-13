  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
First Mercantile Trust Co Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Match Group Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST

November 13, 2020 | About: BND +0.33% EW +0.4% NOC -1.2% PAYC -0.39% ECL -3.03% POR -4.35% MTCH -1.61% CZR -2.02% WIX -5.45% RTX -2.12% GNRC -2.45% SNAP +4.78%

Cordova, TN, based Investment company First Mercantile Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Match Group Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Mercantile Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, First Mercantile Trust Co owns 837 stocks with a total value of $820 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST MERCANTILE TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+mercantile+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST MERCANTILE TRUST CO
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,246,681 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.17%
  2. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 920,371 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%
  3. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM) - 748,811 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
  4. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHA) - 585,098 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
  5. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 889,667 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77%
New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,324 shares as of .

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $57.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,273 shares as of .

New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $248.25 and $309.59, with an estimated average price of $275.4. The stock is now traded at around $255.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,808 shares as of .

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $63.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,489 shares as of .

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of .

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

First Mercantile Trust Co initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.87 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $23.25. The stock is now traded at around $40.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.17%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 1,246,681 shares as of .

Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 262.93%. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,192 shares as of .

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 90.81%. The purchase prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99. The stock is now traded at around $306.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,371 shares as of .

Added: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 52.70%. The purchase prices were between $265.49 and $321.5, with an estimated average price of $292.22. The stock is now traded at around $379.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,349 shares as of .

Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 37.48%. The purchase prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92. The stock is now traded at around $203.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,147 shares as of .

Added: Portland General Electric Co (POR)

First Mercantile Trust Co added to a holding in Portland General Electric Co by 1475.68%. The purchase prices were between $33.69 and $44.31, with an estimated average price of $39.99. The stock is now traded at around $42.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,431 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EFA)

First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)

First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.

Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

First Mercantile Trust Co sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST MERCANTILE TRUST CO. Also check out:

