Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. Buys Liberty Latin America, Entercom Communications Corp, Scorpio Tankers Inc, Sells Daseke Inc, Limbach Holdings Inc, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc

Investment company Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Latin America, Entercom Communications Corp, Scorpio Tankers Inc, sells Daseke Inc, Limbach Holdings Inc, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: STNG,

STNG, Added Positions: LILAK, ETM, VRS, RDI, BAC, LILA, AE, RAIL, PATI, AWX, LEE,

LILAK, ETM, VRS, RDI, BAC, LILA, AE, RAIL, PATI, AWX, LEE, Reduced Positions: AAPL, DSKE, BRK.B, WFC, JEF, LMB, LBRDA, MSFT, SPB, USB, LSXMA, LSXMK, WFCPL.PFD, AXP, USAP, PSMT, LORL, LYV, ZTS, FWONK, LTRPA, CTG,

AAPL, DSKE, BRK.B, WFC, JEF, LMB, LBRDA, MSFT, SPB, USB, LSXMA, LSXMK, WFCPL.PFD, AXP, USAP, PSMT, LORL, LYV, ZTS, FWONK, LTRPA, CTG, Sold Out: GPMT,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 214,002 shares, 24.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 222,051 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.26% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,227 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 465,979 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.27% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,202 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.72 and $13.9, with an estimated average price of $12.56. The stock is now traded at around $10.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 31,700 shares as of .

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 253.52%. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 290,844 shares as of .

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Entercom Communications Corp by 252.33%. The purchase prices were between $1.32 and $1.67, with an estimated average price of $1.5. The stock is now traded at around $1.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 598,175 shares as of .

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $5.7 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $6.74.