Bleichroeder LP Buys Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, B Riley Principal Merger Corp II, FG New America Acquisition Corp, Sells Haymaker Acquisition Corp II, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, BioLife Solutions Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: FATE -2.62% ORTX +2.26% LILAK -0.61% 61Y +0% BMRG +0.86% FGNA.U +0% OEG +0.61% TGTX +1.4% ADVM +0.04% HYAC -0.2%

Investment company Bleichroeder LP (Current Portfolio) buys Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, B Riley Principal Merger Corp II, FG New America Acquisition Corp, Orbital Energy Group Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, sells Haymaker Acquisition Corp II, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, BioLife Solutions Inc, Orbital Energy Group Inc, Cassava Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bleichroeder LP. As of 2020Q3, Bleichroeder LP owns 74 stocks with a total value of $557 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Bleichroeder LP
  1. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 475,000 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio.
  2. Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 1,115,980 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio.
  3. Linde PLC (LIN) - 192,627 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio.
  4. Durect Corp (DRRX) - 26,414,656 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
  5. DCP Midstream LP (DCP) - 2,848,805 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (61Y)

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.24 and $12, with an estimated average price of $7.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 580,462 shares as of .

New Purchase: B Riley Principal Merger Corp II (BMRG)

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in B Riley Principal Merger Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: FG New America Acquisition Corp (FGNA.U)

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in FG New America Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Orbital Energy Group Inc (OEG)

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.49 and $0.74, with an estimated average price of $0.59. The stock is now traded at around $0.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,700,542 shares as of .

New Purchase: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $22.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $13.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

Added: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Bleichroeder LP added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $34.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Added: Orchard Therapeutics PLC (ORTX)

Bleichroeder LP added to a holding in Orchard Therapeutics PLC by 99.68%. The purchase prices were between $4.11 and $6.45, with an estimated average price of $5.18. The stock is now traded at around $4.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .

Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

Bleichroeder LP added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 35.80%. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,522 shares as of .

Sold Out: Haymaker Acquisition Corp II (HYAC)

Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $10.18.

Sold Out: Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS)

Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.36 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $8.63.

Sold Out: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)

Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.04 and $28.94, with an estimated average price of $21.55.

Sold Out: Orbital Energy Group Inc (CIJ)

Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $0.38 and $0.64, with an estimated average price of $0.48.



