Parkwood LLC Buys 58.com Inc, McKesson Corp, Progressive Corp, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Progyny Inc, Microsoft Corp

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Parkwood LLC (Current Portfolio) buys 58.com Inc, McKesson Corp, Progressive Corp, United States Oil Fund, Mastercard Inc, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Progyny Inc, Microsoft Corp, General Electric Co, AstraZeneca PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parkwood LLC. As of 2020Q3, Parkwood LLC owns 94 stocks with a total value of $649 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: USO,

USO, Added Positions: WUBA, MCK, PGR, MA, AYX, RNG, KTOS, FSLY, ADBE, GLPI, TEAM, CHGG, TWLO, WORK, FIS, ZGNX, INSM, CNC, NFLX, IIVI, VEEV, V, ASND, LVGO, GOOGL, BABA, PRI, NVO, SQ, ZS, LOW, JNJ, BRK.B, IHRT, CMCSA, DIS, APPN, NOW, CCXI, ARVN, VT, NVS, CREE, CARG, ZM, ET, ROKU,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 250,000 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. 58.com Inc (WUBA) - 406,744 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4343.83% McKesson Corp (MCK) - 714,803 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1155.41% Progressive Corp (PGR) - 934,670 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1319.26% United States Oil Fund (USO) - 950,000 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio.

Parkwood LLC initiated holding in United States Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $29.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 33,371 shares as of .

Parkwood LLC added to a holding in 58.com Inc by 4343.83%. The purchase prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31. The stock is now traded at around $55.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.43%. The holding were 406,744 shares as of .

Parkwood LLC added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 1155.41%. The purchase prices were between $140.89 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $151.85. The stock is now traded at around $177.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 714,803 shares as of .

Parkwood LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 1319.26%. The purchase prices were between $77.37 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $89.76. The stock is now traded at around $94.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 934,670 shares as of .

Parkwood LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 273.42%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $328.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 79,310 shares as of .

Parkwood LLC added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 1530.43%. The purchase prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35. The stock is now traded at around $113.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 218,625 shares as of .

Parkwood LLC added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 6421.46%. The purchase prices were between $251.37 and $310.2, with an estimated average price of $277.76. The stock is now traded at around $304.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .