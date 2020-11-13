Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Chevron Corp, Vipshop Holdings, Sells 58.com Inc, Southern Copper Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Chevron Corp, Vipshop Holdings, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, General Motors Co, sells 58.com Inc, Southern Copper Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, The Simply Good Foods Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd owns 55 stocks with a total value of $474 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KRE, CVX, VIPS, GM, EWS,

KRE, CVX, VIPS, GM, EWS, Added Positions: BMRN, COP, DAL, IQ, MLM, VMC, TOT, MRVL, ADI, KEYS, IIVI,

BMRN, COP, DAL, IQ, MLM, VMC, TOT, MRVL, ADI, KEYS, IIVI, Reduced Positions: BABA, DIS, ALXN, BKNG, OLED,

BABA, DIS, ALXN, BKNG, OLED, Sold Out: WUBA, SCCO, SMPL, VFC, CMS, AWK, CIEN, MPWR, ROG, TXN, LITE,

For the details of NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nan+fung+trinity+%28hk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Facebook Inc (FB) - 195,413 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 168,000 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.42% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 324,655 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 258,822 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.96% Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 976,500 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $33.9 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $45.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 257,750 shares as of .

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 102,800 shares as of .

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.41 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $19.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 393,300 shares as of .

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 135,170 shares as of .

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in MSCI SINGAPORE ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.31 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 155,760 shares as of .

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 74.78%. The purchase prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 135,914 shares as of .

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 247.06%. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $34.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 158,036 shares as of .

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 23.65%. The purchase prices were between $18.83 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 428,678 shares as of .

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 377.61%. The purchase prices were between $115.96 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $139.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of .

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 374.03%. The purchase prices were between $202.87 and $235.36, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $260.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,125 shares as of .

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd by 199.77%. The purchase prices were between $32.79 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $41.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,960 shares as of .

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $38.59 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $44.74.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in The Simply Good Foods Co. The sale prices were between $18.83 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $23.2.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $64.18, with an estimated average price of $61.22.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $130.31 and $149.79, with an estimated average price of $141.58.