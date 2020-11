Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Sells NVIDIA Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Dynatrace Inc

Seoul, M5, based Investment company Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Vipshop Holdings, Sea, sells NVIDIA Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Dynatrace Inc, Yandex NV, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. owns 1444 stocks with a total value of $19.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,709,238 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.10% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 185,542 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,669,796 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.88% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 768,936 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.47% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 1,335,945 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.32 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $91.35. The stock is now traded at around $115.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 209,453 shares as of .

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. initiated holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.6 and $238.11, with an estimated average price of $176.49. The stock is now traded at around $258.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of .

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $40.56, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 599,928 shares as of .

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.95 and $60.78, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $74.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 311,100 shares as of .

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $28.98. The stock is now traded at around $34.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 503,276 shares as of .

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. initiated holding in ETF SER SOLUTIONS. The purchase prices were between $27.08 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $28.66. The stock is now traded at around $30.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 468,200 shares as of .

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 65.54%. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,543,949 shares as of .

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,139,512 shares as of .

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 31.33%. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $45.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,463,818 shares as of .

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 139.25%. The purchase prices were between $15.41 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $19.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,158,162 shares as of .

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 72.83%. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $178.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 653,711 shares as of .

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 33.47%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $428.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 310,519 shares as of .

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $36.78 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $40.95.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $26.03 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $30.32.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $11.04.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in SITE Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $6.7 and $8.34, with an estimated average price of $7.59.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Redwood Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $6.13 and $8, with an estimated average price of $7.07.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in TerraForm Power Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.13.