CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Linde PLC, Sells TC Energy Corp, Nike Inc, ISHARES TRUST

Toronto, A6, based Investment company CIBC World Markets Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Linde PLC, Qualcomm Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, sells TC Energy Corp, Nike Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Williams Inc, Brookfield Renewable Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CIBC World Markets Inc.. As of 2020Q3, CIBC World Markets Inc. owns 1047 stocks with a total value of $22.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CIBC World Markets Inc.
  1. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 33,589,289 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 20,479,200 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
  3. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 23,992,322 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51%
  4. Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 12,824,450 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
  5. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 689,616 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
New Purchase: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The purchase prices were between $5.18 and $21, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $13.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FD (EDV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $161.83 and $175.84, with an estimated average price of $168.19. The stock is now traded at around $159.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 24,279 shares as of .

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $265.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,889 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $178.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,012 shares as of .

New Purchase: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $804.79 and $1005.15, with an estimated average price of $926.48. The stock is now traded at around $1157.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,323 shares as of .

New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.03 and $86.53, with an estimated average price of $78.91. The stock is now traded at around $82.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 36,106 shares as of .

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 32.98%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $224.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 737,781 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 160.64%. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,745,542 shares as of .

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in Linde PLC by 280.13%. The purchase prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24. The stock is now traded at around $255.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 134,844 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IYR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 2511.05%. The purchase prices were between $76.71 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $83.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 217,057 shares as of .

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 57.31%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 441,943 shares as of .

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 92.92%. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 238,423 shares as of .

Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7.

Sold Out: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $25.32.

Sold Out: US NATURAL GAS FD (UNG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in US NATURAL GAS FD. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $11.96.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

Sold Out: NantKwest Inc (NK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in NantKwest Inc. The sale prices were between $6.37 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $9.95.

Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51.



