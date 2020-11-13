Cigna Investments Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Sells Chevron Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Equity Commonwealth

Investment company Cigna Investments Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Roku Inc, sells Chevron Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Equity Commonwealth, Idacorp Inc, National Instruments Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cigna Investments Inc . As of 2020Q3, Cigna Investments Inc owns 633 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 524,087 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.06% ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 742,420 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 243,785 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.9% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,748 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.16% Facebook Inc (FB) - 77,824 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.3%

Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $69.5 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $74.32. The stock is now traded at around $80.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 742,420 shares as of .

Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $57.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,496 shares as of .

Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.86 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $66.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,516 shares as of .

Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $62.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,287 shares as of .

Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.48 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $64. The stock is now traded at around $68.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,468 shares as of .

Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $72.16. The stock is now traded at around $106.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,612 shares as of .

Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in National Instruments Corp. The sale prices were between $34.46 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $36.35.

Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $79.51 and $94.78, with an estimated average price of $88.12.

Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $26.63 and $32.68, with an estimated average price of $30.94.

Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39.

Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $11.04.

Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in NewMarket Corp. The sale prices were between $341.98 and $427.61, with an estimated average price of $380.42.