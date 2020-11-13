Spinnaker Capital LLC Buys Athersys Inc

Investment company Spinnaker Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Athersys Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spinnaker Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Spinnaker Capital LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $73 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ATHX,

CarGurus Inc (CARG) - 3,327,801 shares, 98.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Cormedix Inc (CRMD) - 80,384 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. Athersys Inc (ATHX) - 142,122 shares, 0.38% of the total portfolio. New Position

Spinnaker Capital LLC initiated holding in Athersys Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.91 and $3.08, with an estimated average price of $2.41. The stock is now traded at around $1.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 142,122 shares as of .