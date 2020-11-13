Spinnaker Capital LLC Buys Athersys Inc

Investment company Spinnaker Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Athersys Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spinnaker Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Spinnaker Capital LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $73 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ATHX,
For the details of Spinnaker Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spinnaker+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Spinnaker Capital LLC
- CarGurus Inc (CARG) - 3,327,801 shares, 98.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- Cormedix Inc (CRMD) - 80,384 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio.
- Athersys Inc (ATHX) - 142,122 shares, 0.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with ATHX. Click here to check it out.
- ATHX 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of ATHX
- Peter Lynch Chart of ATHX
Spinnaker Capital LLC initiated holding in Athersys Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.91 and $3.08, with an estimated average price of $2.41. The stock is now traded at around $1.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 142,122 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Spinnaker Capital LLC. Also check out:
1. Spinnaker Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Spinnaker Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Spinnaker Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Spinnaker Capital LLC keeps buying