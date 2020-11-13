  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Spinnaker Capital LLC Buys Athersys Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: ATHX -0.53%

Investment company Spinnaker Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Athersys Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spinnaker Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Spinnaker Capital LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $73 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: ATHX,

For the details of Spinnaker Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spinnaker+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Spinnaker Capital LLC
  1. CarGurus Inc (CARG) - 3,327,801 shares, 98.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  2. Cormedix Inc (CRMD) - 80,384 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio.
  3. Athersys Inc (ATHX) - 142,122 shares, 0.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Athersys Inc (ATHX)

Spinnaker Capital LLC initiated holding in Athersys Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.91 and $3.08, with an estimated average price of $2.41. The stock is now traded at around $1.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 142,122 shares as of .



