Roosevelt Investment Group Inc Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Celanese Corp, Discover Financial Services, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, PIMCO ETF TRUST, MSCI Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Roosevelt Investment Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Celanese Corp, Discover Financial Services, Eli Lilly and Co, Toll Brothers Inc, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, PIMCO ETF TRUST, MSCI Inc, Broadcom Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. As of 2020Q3, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc owns 203 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPLG, CE, INTC, AZN, AJG, TSCO, WY, GIS, ETR, ETN, SO, PCH, DUK, PM, DHR, OUT, KKR, MDC, T, CWEN, RYN, LVS, XEL, PEG, HRB, DOW, KO, MO, MMC, GTY, KHC, DD, CNP, LAZ, BAC, WMB, SLB, ENB, HCA, CTVA, RDS.A, GLPI, LKQ, TSLX, NSIT, MDP, CVX, RF, HEP, SIX, FUN, CNNE, DTD, FTV, WMT, DWM, C, OLP, GLP, ET, PAA, NYCB,

SPLG, CE, INTC, AZN, AJG, TSCO, WY, GIS, ETR, ETN, SO, PCH, DUK, PM, DHR, OUT, KKR, MDC, T, CWEN, RYN, LVS, XEL, PEG, HRB, DOW, KO, MO, MMC, GTY, KHC, DD, CNP, LAZ, BAC, WMB, SLB, ENB, HCA, CTVA, RDS.A, GLPI, LKQ, TSLX, NSIT, MDP, CVX, RF, HEP, SIX, FUN, CNNE, DTD, FTV, WMT, DWM, C, OLP, GLP, ET, PAA, NYCB, Added Positions: DFS, LLY, MCHP, TOL, LMT, SYK, JNJ, VZ, PVH, CCI, NEP, PG, NEE, ABBV, BRK.B, PFE, IBM, TMO, ODFL, ROST, KEYS, HON, UNP, MMM, JPM, UN, MSFT, LW, APTV, RTX, EPD, SPGI, CARR, CAG, STZ, KMI, UNH, MA, HD, MRVL, FRC, GE, D, MRK, VRTX, GWPH, VOO, PLD, V, MKTX, VEA, DEM, VRT, OLED, SPY, SPIB, XLV, VYM, NVO, IAU, CSCO, ABT,

DFS, LLY, MCHP, TOL, LMT, SYK, JNJ, VZ, PVH, CCI, NEP, PG, NEE, ABBV, BRK.B, PFE, IBM, TMO, ODFL, ROST, KEYS, HON, UNP, MMM, JPM, UN, MSFT, LW, APTV, RTX, EPD, SPGI, CARR, CAG, STZ, KMI, UNH, MA, HD, MRVL, FRC, GE, D, MRK, VRTX, GWPH, VOO, PLD, V, MKTX, VEA, DEM, VRT, OLED, SPY, SPIB, XLV, VYM, NVO, IAU, CSCO, ABT, Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMZN, IEFA, BRK.A, CME, ERIC, BMY, NFLX, JEF, AXP, PFG, EQNR, Y, VER, NVDA, SHOP, EIG, DISCA, CVS, CMCSA, BA, BKNG, FLRN, JRI, DSU, PFLT, PEP, BHK, QRTEA, ARI, TCPC, SPEM, SPSB, SYF, SKT, CGBD, MAC, VCIT, ANH, NEA, NMFC, MFA, MTH, MCD, MGY, LBRDA, IHTA, HCKT, GPMT, GSBD, CSWC, CRTO, SATS, DX, DIS,

AAPL, AMZN, IEFA, BRK.A, CME, ERIC, BMY, NFLX, JEF, AXP, PFG, EQNR, Y, VER, NVDA, SHOP, EIG, DISCA, CVS, CMCSA, BA, BKNG, FLRN, JRI, DSU, PFLT, PEP, BHK, QRTEA, ARI, TCPC, SPEM, SPSB, SYF, SKT, CGBD, MAC, VCIT, ANH, NEA, NMFC, MFA, MTH, MCD, MGY, LBRDA, IHTA, HCKT, GPMT, GSBD, CSWC, CRTO, SATS, DX, DIS, Sold Out: ELR, ZROZ, AVGO, MSCI, CRM, BX, QCOM, 1T6, COP, SBUX, LRCX, GS, CMI, ULTA, SSD, AMGN, VBTX, F,

For the details of ROOSEVELT INVESTMENT GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roosevelt+investment+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 1,430,101 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 511,851 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 250,056 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,981 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.27% Facebook Inc (FB) - 114,053 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 354,445 shares as of .

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $114.22, with an estimated average price of $99.73. The stock is now traded at around $124.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 74,990 shares as of .

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 69,332 shares as of .

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $53.07 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $56.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 60,562 shares as of .

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.88 and $107.49, with an estimated average price of $103.63. The stock is now traded at around $113.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 29,183 shares as of .

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $132.45 and $154.63, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $130.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,582 shares as of .

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 59.99%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $73.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 304,006 shares as of .

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 1393.09%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $141.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 41,478 shares as of .

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 65.17%. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $40.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 294,602 shares as of .

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $97.65 and $114.69, with an estimated average price of $104.16. The stock is now traded at around $123.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 275,495 shares as of .

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 32.77%. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $367.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 51,251 shares as of .

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 61.33%. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $225.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 56,030 shares as of .

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $168.57 and $184.99, with an estimated average price of $175.76.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54.