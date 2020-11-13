Oarsman Capital, Inc. Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Bank of America Corp

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Oarsman Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, Caterpillar Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, RPM International Inc, sells Intel Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Bank of America Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oarsman Capital, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Oarsman Capital, Inc. owns 173 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GS, NEM, FDX, SPYD, NEE, UNP, CUT, CJJD,
- Added Positions: SPSM, GLD, SPEM, CAT, RPM, CVX, IAGG, WMT, SPDW, XPO, IGSB, SPYV, V, SPAB, SPYG, OLN, AMZN, FISV, CCL, KMB, TCF, SCHD, BMY, IJT, QCOM, TGT, SCHF, SCHA, IJR, VEU, RWX, PCEF, SPMD, RWO, C, SHM, EVV, CHY, BNDX, MUA, GD, IAU, DWM, RRC, DEM, WBA,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, PEP, AAPL, NVDA, BAC, MSFT, ILMN, VZ, NVS, GE, WEC, SPY, LNT, CSCO, OI, UNH, PYPL, PG, TIP, ABBV, TSLA, GOOG, CVS, GOOGL, T, SCHZ, AMGN, ARW, BRK.B, SCHG, SLB, ROK, QUAD, SCHX, MGK, VFC, ORCL, MOD, ATI, MDT, ACN, CL, TOTL, GIM, DBD, FB, IVW, LQD, SCHV, VYM, VB, EEM, AAXJ, GSY, MINT, FAST, DNP, IPG, SQ, PRU, PAYX, MCD, APA, HD, DE, IBM, MCN, KO, EWJ, PTY, GILD, GPC, DXJ, VWO, SCHE, OSK, EFA, FXI, VO, MO, IVE,
- Sold Out: XOM, UPS, MDY, BIV, WFC, JWN,
For the details of OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oarsman+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 218,814 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86%
- SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 50,965 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.77%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,729 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,908 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,517 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $214.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,698 shares as of .New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,510 shares as of .New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $267.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,453 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYD)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $26.58 and $29.31, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,086 shares as of .New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $200.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of .New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $76.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,304 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSM)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 60.07%. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $29.57, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 199,453 shares as of .Added: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPEM)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 99.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $39.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 69,570 shares as of .Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 74.42%. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $169.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,822 shares as of .Added: RPM International Inc (RPM)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $74.11 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $81.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 39,518 shares as of .Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 64.23%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,241 shares as of .Added: iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $55.37 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $55.66. The stock is now traded at around $55.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,368 shares as of .Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35.Sold Out: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $92.42 and $93.88, with an estimated average price of $93.16.Sold Out: SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40. The sale prices were between $318.46 and $358.67, with an estimated average price of $341.12.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Oarsman Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $11.79 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.02.
Here is the complete portfolio of OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.. Also check out:
1. OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OARSMAN CAPITAL, INC. keeps buying