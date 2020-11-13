Massachusetts Financial Services Co Buys Lowe's Inc, Match Group Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, Qiagen NV, Global Payments Inc

Investment company Massachusetts Financial Services Co (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, Match Group Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Livongo Health Inc, sells FirstEnergy Corp, Qiagen NV, Global Payments Inc, State Street Corporation, Intercontinental Exchange Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Massachusetts Financial Services Co . As of 2020Q3, Massachusetts Financial Services Co owns 842 stocks with a total value of $275.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CBOE, ASND, XRAY, SNOW, ASAN, AMD, GFI, PENN, ARMK, AEIS, GILD, ACIW, AWI, BLUE, APG, FOCS, SLQT, LPRO, GOCO, ARW, CIEN, CNSL, DLR, FHI, HP, HOLX, INO, KEX, LEN, MDU, MLM, VIVO, MSA, NVAX, OSTK, CDMO, PHG, PII, RRC, RS, SGMS, SIGI, WPM, SWBI, SNX, TUP, UNFI, CMPR, WY, WMB, ZYXI, OPK, GPRE, VNDA, EVR, LL, CLW, STWD, OMER, FTNT, GNMK, BKU, CLVS, GMRE, PRTA, ARCT, ECOM, ZZF, RMAX, GLPI, EIGR, IMUX, CALA, PRPL, SGRY, HRI, TWLO, HOME, CWH, ANAB, GTHX, MRSN, CODX, ZS, TBIO, AQST, TENB, FTCH, VAPO, TCRR, PINS, TPTX, ZM, APLT, IDYA, CRWD, VIR, VRM, BNR, ASHR, ECH, EEM, EIDO, EWT, EWY, EWZ, IEFA, IEMG, INDA, IVV, TUR, Added Positions: MSFT, LOW, MTCH, AMZN, D, GS, FB, AEP, PYPL, BABA, LVGO, AMAT, GOOGL, KMB, LBRDK, ABT, CSGP, IEX, WLTW, CHTR, NOW, TEAM, ALNY, AZO, HD, INFO, SGEN, WMT, AEE, BAC, CRL, EQIX, LRCX, NVDA, PEP, DGX, POOL, YUMC, ASML, ALGN, AXP, BDX, SCHW, CTXS, EIX, ENTG, EXR, INTC, MKSI, MRK, NTES, SBAC, CRM, SHW, SO, SNPS, TD, UMPQ, WST, LULU, VRSK, COR, PRAH, EVBG, COUP, OKTA, GFL, IAC, MMM, ATVI, APD, DOX, AJG, ATO, ADSK, AVB, GOLD, BLK, GIB, CMS, CE, ABEV, COST, DHI, DPZ, DUK, EWBC, EA, EXEL, THG, LHX, WELL, HST, ILMN, INFY, INTU, LKQ, MFC, MAT, NFLX, NTRS, PCG, PKI, PVH, PNW, PXD, RYAAY, SLM, SMG, STMP, STE, TTWO, UBS, VRTX, TMUS, MSCI, DNKN, PFPT, ICLR, RNG, ESRT, PAGP, GOOG, BKI, CABO, TRU, SQ, EQH, CCC, ADPT, AZEK, IWD, JOBS, ALE, PLD, A, ALK, ARE, LNT, ALL, MO, HES, ECOL, AMP, ABC, AMGN, NLY, WTRG, AIZ, BOH, OZK, BKH, BTI, BRKL, BRKR, BC, CACI, CSX, COG, CAT, CATY, CINF, CLX, KO, CMA, CBD, VALE, BVN, CMP, CNO, GLW, OFC, CMI, DTE, DVN, ETFC, E, EMN, EW, ECPG, EPD, EQT, ELS, RE, NEE, FAST, FOE, FWRD, GIS, GGB, GGG, ASR, HDB, HAL, HIG, HPQ, ITT, IDXX, KLAC, KEY, KR, LH, LII, LXP, MTB, MMP, SPGI, MEI, MAA, MUFG, MBT, MPWR, MYL, NOV, NJR, NWL, NEM, ES, NVO, ORCL, PPL, PTEN, TPC, PBR, PAA, BKNG, PFG, PB, PHM, QCOM, RJF, RYN, REGN, RGS, RSG, WRK, ROK, RCI, SIVB, SAFM, SASR, SRE, SWKS, SJI, TCF, TECH, VIV, TU, WEN, TYL, UGI, UMBF, UTHR, URBN, MTN, WPC, WTS, WFC, WCC, EVRG, KTOS, WEC, XLNX, ZBRA, ZUMZ, CMG, FTS, POR, EBS, DAL, TRS, AWK, TGH, TWO, RGA, LOPE, OPI, LEA, ST, SSNC, SIX, TSLA, MMYT, TRGP, FLT, VC, FBHS, GWRE, MANU, FANG, WDAY, GWPH, AMH, FI, TPRE, BURL, QTS, ESI, BRX, MBUU, QTWO, PCTY, JD, W, UE, BOX, ETSY, SHOP, ALRM, PLNT, CTMX, TWNK, GMS, ATH, CARS, MGY, OPTN, VICI, FNKO, WHD, SPOT, DOCU, CHX, ELAN, GH, TW, PD, AVTR, CHWY, GO, CHNG, PING, PTON, REYN, WMG,

FE, FISV, ACN, FIS, GPN, STT, V, TMO, EFX, ROST, TGT, TSM, AON, CDNS, CMCSA, UPS, AMT, KSU, MCO, NDSN, PSA, CARR, APH, ADI, BK, ECL, K, ROP, SU, CHKP, NICE, NDAQ, UNH, VMC, AGCO, TFC, BIDU, CNI, CP, CHD, CTSH, DHR, LLY, HON, PFE, SIMO, SBUX, TXN, TRI, TOL, TSCO, WAT, WHR, STOR, BJ, AES, AME, ANSS, BIIB, CWST, LNG, CVX, CSCO, CL, COO, DLTR, ETN, ENB, ETR, SJM, LFUS, MRVL, MTD, NI, NKE, ORLY, PPG, PWR, QDEL, RY, SBNY, SWK, SYK, USB, UNP, DIS, WCN, WTFC, WYNN, ZBH, LDOS, PM, GNRC, HII, EPAM, SRC, HDS, WIX, PE, SYF, NOMD, AXTA, UNVR, RPD, FTV, SNDR, ALTR, AVLR, ETRN, OTIS, T, ACCO, EPAC, AEM, MDRX, AMX, AMTD, AMKR, IVZ, ANGO, ATNI, BP, BLL, CIB, BBD, ITUB, BMO, BRK.B, BBY, BMY, CF, CVS, CNQ, CNP, CRUS, CNMD, STZ, CPRT, INGR, BAP, CFR, CW, LIVN, DRI, DSGX, DXCM, DEO, DOV, DD, EXP, ENIA, EPR, XOM, FMX, FORR, GPK, ITGR, HMSY, HMY, HUM, HUN, IMAX, INCY, JBL, JNPR, KMT, KNX, LKFN, LNC, MGA, MPW, MMSI, MEOH, MET, MCHP, TAP, MS, NRG, NBIX, ODFL, OMC, OTEX, OFIX, OMI, PLXS, NTR, PG, PRU, RPM, RELX, RIO, RBA, SAP, SANM, SLB, SLGN, SLAB, LSI, STN, GASS, SRI, TJX, TDS, THC, TKR, TRP, TREX, TSN, URI, VFC, VLO, VRSN, VZ, WM, WDC, WETF, EBAY, SUZ, BMA, TECK, WNS, EXLS, OC, KBR, FOLD, BX, DFS, MASI, MELI, BTG, AQN, CYRX, AVGO, RP, RTRX, HCA, APO, STAG, AL, APTV, WPX, RDUS, ALSN, VIPS, PSX, BERY, ABBV, ENTA, TMHC, CWEN.A, MGNX, OMF, CNCE, AKBA, FIVN, PAHC, NAVI, ZEN, HRTG, DNOW, NEP, GLOB, TRUP, HQY, AVNS, CHRS, NVRO, SYNH, ENVA, QSR, SUM, GDDY, VIRT, COLL, ENR, OLLI, HPE, VYGR, GSM, NGVT, VRS, VST, IRTC, VREX, HLNE, BHF, KIDS, ILPT, BTAI, MOR, INSP, ROAD, EVOP, WH, BV, TCDA, DAVA, TWST, ORTX, PAE, LEVI, DSSI, SILK, CTVA, AMCR, BBIO, HCAT, TXG, SWTX, PHAT, OCFT, SDGR, DKNG, Sold Out: QGEN, ICE, MXIM, CNPPB.PFD, FRC, ATUS, YNDX, FIVE, TDOC, LW, IMMU, 6SJA, BRKS, DE, DCUE, NVST, CTLT, IVR, ESPR, SFM, MUSA, ESNT, NGHC, FPI, SPKE, AKCA, NARI, AIMT, MEDP, JNCE, PRNB, TRTN, HUD, BPOP, AEL, CAE, CHE, CCOI, DSX, EE, EPC, HRC, HUBB, LCI, MTG, PPC, MPC, RDN, SEE, UVE, GLDD, TNK, FTI, GTE, HCI, LOGM, AKAM, CSOD,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,937,785 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 133,953,851 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 13,501,907 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,827,536 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 24,214,891 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.19%

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $85 and $96.46, with an estimated average price of $90.07. The stock is now traded at around $86.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,866,531 shares as of .

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The purchase prices were between $134.29 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $143.8. The stock is now traded at around $166.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 665,757 shares as of .

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,600,000 shares as of .

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.27 and $47.72, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $49.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,604,015 shares as of .

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $235.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 288,591 shares as of .

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $62.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 778,160 shares as of .

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 96.25%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $157.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,886,003 shares as of .

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 268.92%. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,376,625 shares as of .

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 29.01%. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $84.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,527,853 shares as of .

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $89.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,210,885 shares as of .

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Livongo Health Inc by 103.95%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,655,413 shares as of .

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09. The stock is now traded at around $138.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,098,362 shares as of .

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $52.42, with an estimated average price of $48.79.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $35.82 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.17.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $23.22 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $25.94.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in First Republic Bank. The sale prices were between $100.94 and $119.36, with an estimated average price of $110.97.