Bollard Group LLC Buys DraftKings Inc, Rocket Inc, DocuSign Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Bollard Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys DraftKings Inc, Rocket Inc, DocuSign Inc, Match Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, sells ISHARES TRUST, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Nike Inc, S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bollard Group LLC. As of 2020Q3, Bollard Group LLC owns 444 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) - 32,024,961 shares, 44.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 45,691 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 290,647 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 331,695 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 296,600 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.74 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $23.35. The stock is now traded at around $21.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 55,763 shares as of .

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $130.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,836 shares as of .

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Akouos Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.3 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $18.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 99,998 shares as of .

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $428.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of .

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $137.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of .

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 95.58%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $41.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,012,363 shares as of .

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 457.52%. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $212.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 35,843 shares as of .

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 696.52%. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146. The stock is now traded at around $167.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,005 shares as of .

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 104.53%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $462.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 587 shares as of .

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16.

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99.

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13.

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.24.

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $62.39, with an estimated average price of $58.78.

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93.