Bollard Group LLC Buys DraftKings Inc, Rocket Inc, DocuSign Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp

November 13, 2020 | About: DKNG -0.94% DOCU +1.95% MSI -1.3% ADBE -1.11% RKT +3.47% MTCH -1.61% IAC -2.77% AKUS -6.04% ZM +3.7% CRWD +4.84% CHTR +0.16%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Bollard Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys DraftKings Inc, Rocket Inc, DocuSign Inc, Match Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, sells ISHARES TRUST, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Nike Inc, S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bollard Group LLC. As of 2020Q3, Bollard Group LLC owns 444 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Bollard Group LLC
  1. Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) - 32,024,961 shares, 44.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 45,691 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 290,647 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 331,695 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 296,600 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
New Purchase: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.74 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $23.35. The stock is now traded at around $21.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 55,763 shares as of .

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $130.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,836 shares as of .

New Purchase: Akouos Inc (AKUS)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Akouos Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.3 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $18.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 99,998 shares as of .

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $428.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of .

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $137.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of .

Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 95.58%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $41.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,012,363 shares as of .

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 457.52%. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $212.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 35,843 shares as of .

Added: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 696.52%. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146. The stock is now traded at around $167.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,005 shares as of .

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 104.53%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $462.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 587 shares as of .

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13.

Sold Out: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.24.

Sold Out: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $62.39, with an estimated average price of $58.78.

Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93.



