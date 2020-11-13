Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd Buys D.R. Horton Inc, Apple Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Nike Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

Investment company Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys D.R. Horton Inc, Apple Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, NVR Inc, sells Walmart Inc, Nike Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Mastercard Inc, Barrick Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd owns 105 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 91 shares, 14.69% of the total portfolio. Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (TGH) - 1,454,987 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,046 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,693 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,011 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.26%

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $71.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 31,722 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $45.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 42,129 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in NVR Inc. The purchase prices were between $3170 and $4310.09, with an estimated average price of $3850.88. The stock is now traded at around $4149.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 454 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Synnex Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.82 and $140.06, with an estimated average price of $125.66. The stock is now traded at around $146.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 12,994 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.04 and $32.85, with an estimated average price of $30.47. The stock is now traded at around $33.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 61,895 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $367.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 4,196 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 1040.91%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 21,723 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 53.92%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $354.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 19,111 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 139.72%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $349.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 9,277 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 133.83%. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $341.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 6,657 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 99.71%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1962.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,366 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 48.90%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $208.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 17,063 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in Popular Inc. The sale prices were between $34.5 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $37.02.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.