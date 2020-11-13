  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alley Co LLC Buys Comcast Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: CMCSA +0.65% UNH +0.77%

Lake Forest, IL, based Investment company Alley Co LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alley Co LLC. As of 2020Q3, Alley Co LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alley Co LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alley+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alley Co LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 282,743 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 498,112 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 198,330 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
  4. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 260,531 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
  5. Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 623,166 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,658 shares as of .

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $354.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 654 shares as of .



