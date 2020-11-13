Alley Co LLC Buys Comcast Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc

Lake Forest, IL, based Investment company Alley Co LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alley Co LLC. As of 2020Q3, Alley Co LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CMCSA, UNH,

CMCSA, UNH, Added Positions: AMP, MRK, CVX, PEP, DHR, MUB, GOOGL, IGSB, MO, SYK, COST, VEA, IJR, BR, BDX, INTU, EL, ECL, BRK.B, IJH, SCHD, SCHX, SCHZ, VWO,

AMP, MRK, CVX, PEP, DHR, MUB, GOOGL, IGSB, MO, SYK, COST, VEA, IJR, BR, BDX, INTU, EL, ECL, BRK.B, IJH, SCHD, SCHX, SCHZ, VWO, Reduced Positions: AMZN, AAPL, MA, VUG, JNJ, GOOG, SPY,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 282,743 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 498,112 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 198,330 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 260,531 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 623,166 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,658 shares as of .

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $354.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 654 shares as of .