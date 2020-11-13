  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Deere, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Global Payments Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: FB -0.51% VIAC -3.15% WMT +0.17% GS -1.62% QCOM -2.56% IBM -2.3% HON -0.56% XYL -1.54% NSC -1.04% DE -0.54% LAZY +0.56% ESBA -0.92% A +0.03%

Investment company J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Facebook Inc, International Business Machines Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, sells Deere, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Global Payments Inc, Lazydays Holdings Inc, Acasti Pharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc.. As of 2020Q3, J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $625 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/j.+l.+bainbridge+%26+co.%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 975,946 shares, 18.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 441,878 shares, 14.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 27,044 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
  4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 631,935 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  5. AT&T Inc (T) - 1,142,473 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $214.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 107,159 shares as of .

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 183,257 shares as of .

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $114.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,505 shares as of .

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $197.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,139 shares as of .

New Purchase: Xylem Inc (XYL)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.65 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $77.72. The stock is now traded at around $92.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of .

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $230.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,104 shares as of .

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 2672.31%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 79,704 shares as of .

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 365.36%. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 40,058 shares as of .

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 33.51%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $148.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,638 shares as of .

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83.

Sold Out: Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Lazydays Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.1 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $12.28.

Sold Out: Empire State Realty OP LP (ESBA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Empire State Realty OP LP. The sale prices were between $5.7 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.46.

Sold Out: Acasti Pharma Inc (ACST)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co., Inc. sold out a holding in Acasti Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $0.19 and $0.82, with an estimated average price of $0.54.



