Veritas Asset Management LLP Buys Fiserv Inc, Catalent Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Cigna Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Altice USA Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Veritas Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, Catalent Inc, Alphabet Inc, The Cooper Inc, Baxter International Inc, sells Cigna Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Altice USA Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veritas Asset Management LLP. As of 2020Q3, Veritas Asset Management LLP owns 30 stocks with a total value of $14.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FISV, CTLT, PDD, TAL,

FISV, CTLT, PDD, TAL, Added Positions: GOOGL, COO, BAX, CVS, BDX, CP, UNH, MA, MSM, CSCO, CTVA,

GOOGL, COO, BAX, CVS, BDX, CP, UNH, MA, MSM, CSCO, CTVA, Reduced Positions: BABA, FB, TMO, EDU, CHTR, PM, SE, FNV, HDB, MSFT,

BABA, FB, TMO, EDU, CHTR, PM, SE, FNV, HDB, MSFT, Sold Out: CI, RTX, ATUS, BGNE,

For the details of Veritas Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veritas+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 2,889,022 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,172,770 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.02% Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 3,378,740 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 2,726,005 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% Baxter International Inc (BAX) - 10,953,932 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.49%

Veritas Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $105.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 6,995,300 shares as of .

Veritas Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.74 and $92.5, with an estimated average price of $84.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 4,679,234 shares as of .

Veritas Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.7 and $97.46, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $134.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,668,000 shares as of .

Veritas Asset Management LLP initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $69.95 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $75.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .

Veritas Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1742.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 1,172,770 shares as of .

Veritas Asset Management LLP added to a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc by 47.82%. The purchase prices were between $280.08 and $347.78, with an estimated average price of $306.86. The stock is now traded at around $336.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 2,329,227 shares as of .

Veritas Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $81.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 10,953,932 shares as of .

Veritas Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $35.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of .

Veritas Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27.

Veritas Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Veritas Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $23.22 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $25.94.

Veritas Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in BeiGene Ltd. The sale prices were between $189.18 and $286.44, with an estimated average price of $234.52.