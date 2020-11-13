  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Puissance Capital Management LP Buys SCYNEXIS Inc, Kadmon Holdings Inc, Sells SCYNEXIS Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: 135A +0% KDMN -3.59% SCYX +0%

Investment company Puissance Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys SCYNEXIS Inc, Kadmon Holdings Inc, sells SCYNEXIS Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Puissance Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Puissance Capital Management LP owns 5 stocks with a total value of $17 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Puissance Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/puissance+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Puissance Capital Management LP
  1. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH) - 1,153,846 shares, 67.74% of the total portfolio.
  2. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (23E2) - 774,400 shares, 21.21% of the total portfolio.
  3. SCYNEXIS Inc (135A) - 311,143 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) - 100,184 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) - 38,010 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: SCYNEXIS Inc (135A)

Puissance Capital Management LP initiated holding in SCYNEXIS Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.66 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.26. The stock is now traded at around $4.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.91%. The holding were 311,143 shares as of .

New Purchase: Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN)

Puissance Capital Management LP initiated holding in Kadmon Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.57 and $5, with an estimated average price of $4.21. The stock is now traded at around $3.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 100,184 shares as of .

Sold Out: SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX)

Puissance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SCYNEXIS Inc. The sale prices were between $4.37 and $7.48, with an estimated average price of $6.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Puissance Capital Management LP. Also check out:

