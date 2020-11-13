Puissance Capital Management LP Buys SCYNEXIS Inc, Kadmon Holdings Inc, Sells SCYNEXIS Inc

Investment company Puissance Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys SCYNEXIS Inc, Kadmon Holdings Inc, sells SCYNEXIS Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Puissance Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Puissance Capital Management LP owns 5 stocks with a total value of $17 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: 135A, KDMN,

135A, KDMN, Sold Out: SCYX,

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH) - 1,153,846 shares, 67.74% of the total portfolio. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (23E2) - 774,400 shares, 21.21% of the total portfolio. SCYNEXIS Inc (135A) - 311,143 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. New Position Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) - 100,184 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. New Position Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) - 38,010 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio.

Puissance Capital Management LP initiated holding in SCYNEXIS Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.66 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.26. The stock is now traded at around $4.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.91%. The holding were 311,143 shares as of .

Puissance Capital Management LP initiated holding in Kadmon Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.57 and $5, with an estimated average price of $4.21. The stock is now traded at around $3.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 100,184 shares as of .

Puissance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SCYNEXIS Inc. The sale prices were between $4.37 and $7.48, with an estimated average price of $6.12.