HPM Partners LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST

November 13, 2020 | About: AAPL -0.23% MSFT -0.51% TMO +0.53% VOO -0.92% AMZN -0.86% IEFA -1.39% DOV -0.72% CCC +3.44% AME -1.12% IQV -0.05% FTNT -0.86% F -1.44%

Investment company HPM Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Amazon.com Inc, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, Dell Technologies Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HPM Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, HPM Partners LLC owns 492 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HPM Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hpm+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HPM Partners LLC
  1. Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 1,396,785 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
  2. GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 1,775,315 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,029,194 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.87%
  4. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 323,676 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
  5. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 298,743 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.51%
New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)

HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.86 and $115.38, with an estimated average price of $106.95. The stock is now traded at around $120.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,600 shares as of .

New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CCC)

HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.87 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 109,847 shares as of .

New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)

HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $103.08, with an estimated average price of $96.61. The stock is now traded at around $115.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 31,018 shares as of .

New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $169.75, with an estimated average price of $156.54. The stock is now traded at around $167.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,660 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1. The stock is now traded at around $113.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,768 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $142.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of .

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 48.87%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 1,029,194 shares as of .

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 72.59%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 275,469 shares as of .

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 218.27%. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $486.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 70,308 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 27.51%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $324.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 298,743 shares as of .

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 49.65%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3110.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 15,788 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)

HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 70.20%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 663,042 shares as of .

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ)

HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $56.07 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.39.

Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $51.77 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $61.47.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)

HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)

HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18.



