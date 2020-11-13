Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. Buys Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Yum China Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc, NetEase Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Yum China Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, Microsoft Corp, Moody's Corporation, sells Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc, NetEase Inc, Ambev SA, Marsh & McLennan Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investec Asset Management North America, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. owns 99 stocks with a total value of $913 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 293,999 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.68% Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 980,850 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.70% Visa Inc (V) - 217,181 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 161.81% Vale SA (VALE) - 3,124,557 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 2,205,734 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. New Position

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 2,205,734 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $201.65 and $259.73, with an estimated average price of $235.22. The stock is now traded at around $331.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 21,977 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $245.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 16,736 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.04 and $229.36, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $223.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,718 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39. The stock is now traded at around $72.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 40,269 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68. The stock is now traded at around $412.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,628 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 112.70%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $52.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 980,850 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 161.81%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $208.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 217,181 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 57.68%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 293,999 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 225.28%. The purchase prices were between $271.15 and $304.49, with an estimated average price of $285.28. The stock is now traded at around $276.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 89,425 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 160.77%. The purchase prices were between $196.81 and $219.7, with an estimated average price of $206.57. The stock is now traded at around $198.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 119,975 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 158.71%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1962.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 13,225 shares as of .

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.19 and $2.99, with an estimated average price of $2.51.

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03.

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1056.45 and $1379.03, with an estimated average price of $1204.45.

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9.