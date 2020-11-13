  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Brown University Buys Royalty Pharma PLC, Sells Square Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: RPRX +0.84% SQ -2.68%

Investment company Brown University (Current Portfolio) buys Royalty Pharma PLC, sells Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown University. As of 2020Q3, Brown University owns 5 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: RPRX,
  • Sold Out: SQ,

For the details of Brown University's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brown+university/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brown University
  1. Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 7,374,526 shares, 68.28% of the total portfolio.
  2. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 541,096 shares, 16.27% of the total portfolio.
  3. Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 381,759 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 10,205 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio.
  5. Dropbox Inc (DBX) - 88,770 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

Brown University initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.56 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $42.9. The stock is now traded at around $40.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.33%. The holding were 381,759 shares as of .

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Brown University sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brown University. Also check out:

