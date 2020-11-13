Ativo Capital Management LLC Buys NetEase Inc, Wipro, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sells Mobile TeleSystems PJSC, Icon PLC, Toyota Motor Corp

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Ativo Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NetEase Inc, Wipro, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Nintendo Co, OMRON Corp, sells Mobile TeleSystems PJSC, Icon PLC, Toyota Motor Corp, Legal & General Group PLC, Magna International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ativo Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Ativo Capital Management LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 48,427 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.97% SAP SE (SAP) - 82,424 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.92% Icon PLC (ICLR) - 60,800 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.2% Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 93,547 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.49% Wipro Ltd (WIT) - 1,527,072 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 293.46%

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.55 and $102.83, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $87.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 72,320 shares as of .

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $72.41, with an estimated average price of $59.48. The stock is now traded at around $64.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 73,256 shares as of .

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Nintendo Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $55 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $63.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 23,423 shares as of .

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in OMRON Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.41 and $78.64, with an estimated average price of $72.6. The stock is now traded at around $78.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of .

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $33.72, with an estimated average price of $30.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 43,200 shares as of .

Ativo Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Makita Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $43.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 28,819 shares as of .

Ativo Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Wipro Ltd by 293.46%. The purchase prices were between $3.26 and $4.83, with an estimated average price of $4.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 1,527,072 shares as of .

Ativo Capital Management LLC added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 229.87%. The purchase prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 29,418 shares as of .

Ativo Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 51.85%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3110.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 123 shares as of .

Ativo Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $329.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 963 shares as of .

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Legal & General Group PLC. The sale prices were between $11.3 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.82.

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $43.48 and $53.41, with an estimated average price of $48.07.

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.24.

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Gazprom PJSC. The sale prices were between $4.29 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $5.

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The sale prices were between $66.16 and $79.79, with an estimated average price of $73.21.

Ativo Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $95.82 and $119.42, with an estimated average price of $110.11.

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Mobile TeleSystems PJSC by 92.9%. The sale prices were between $8.56 and $9.74, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $8.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.89%. Ativo Capital Management LLC still held 29,088 shares as of .

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Icon PLC by 20.2%. The sale prices were between $166.91 and $196.1, with an estimated average price of $183.48. The stock is now traded at around $186.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. Ativo Capital Management LLC still held 60,800 shares as of .

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Toyota Motor Corp by 64.7%. The sale prices were between $119.34 and $136.44, with an estimated average price of $130.03. The stock is now traded at around $139.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Ativo Capital Management LLC still held 10,872 shares as of .

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 27.81%. The sale prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $89.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Ativo Capital Management LLC still held 36,930 shares as of .

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 26.86%. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Ativo Capital Management LLC still held 203,283 shares as of .

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 41.48%. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Ativo Capital Management LLC still held 29,115 shares as of .