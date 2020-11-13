Anfield Capital Management, LLC Buys ARK ETF TR, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, VANECK VECTORS ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS

Investment company Anfield Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK ETF TR, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, VANECK VECTORS ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anfield Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Anfield Capital Management, LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ARKG, QCLN, GDXJ, GOVT, LMBS, SPIB, ROKU, VCSH,

ARKG, QCLN, GDXJ, GOVT, LMBS, SPIB, ROKU, VCSH, Added Positions: QQQ, BKLN, FRA,

QQQ, BKLN, FRA, Reduced Positions: SPY, IWP, JPST, MINT, PHB, XLK, XLV, ETV, FSKR, XLP, DXJ, ARCC, XLY, JNJ, MSFT, XLC, BX, CCI, AMT, QCOM, AAPL, CWB, PBE, QAI, XLU, SIZE, PCN, PKO, AMZN,

SPY, IWP, JPST, MINT, PHB, XLK, XLV, ETV, FSKR, XLP, DXJ, ARCC, XLY, JNJ, MSFT, XLC, BX, CCI, AMT, QCOM, AAPL, CWB, PBE, QAI, XLU, SIZE, PCN, PKO, AMZN, Sold Out: IJR, XLF, SUSB, GVI, PG, HD, NEE, PEP, UPS, TGT, AMGN, MRK, CSCO, VZ, INTC, LMT, ICVT, DUK, TXN, MDLZ, MCD, CMCSA, CL, SO, KO, MDT, VO, EXC, SPLV, KMI, T, CVX, VB, HON, GM, LDUR, GOOGL, FTA,

For the details of Anfield Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anfield+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 75,744 shares, 19.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.39% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 90,296 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.13% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV) - 91,030 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.83% ISHARES TRUST (IWP) - 39,639 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.25% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLP) - 104,111 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.89%

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 32,630 shares as of .

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 43,610 shares as of .

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.13 and $64.05, with an estimated average price of $57.64. The stock is now traded at around $53.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 32,630 shares as of .

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $51.62 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,302 shares as of .

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,823 shares as of .

Anfield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.54 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $36.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,458 shares as of .

Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 245.86%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $288.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 7,135 shares as of .

Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 33,800 shares as of .

Anfield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc by 102.70%. The purchase prices were between $11.07 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,984 shares as of .

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.98 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $26.1.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $116.86 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $117.38.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66.

Anfield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93.